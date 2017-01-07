ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Memphis Grizzlies at the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors took a 67-55 lead into halftime.

Q3: Stephin’ Amazing

Klay Thompson and Zaza Pachulia connected early on the third quarter:

Later, Stephen Curry hit a triple from the top and Pachulia got a jumper to drop from the right baseline, then after Mike Conley missed a corner three, Curry drained a three from the right…

…and Memphis head coach David Fizdale called timeout as the Warriors edged out to a 79-62 lead.

Out of the timeout, both teams shot blanks, until Marc Gasol missed a three, and Curry grabbed the rebound, raced upcourt, and pulled up for three more, getting hit on the arm by Vince Carter in the process:

After Steph’s free throw, the Warriors had an 88-64 lead with 5:16 remaining.

Curry added another drive, but the Grizzlies answered with two Gasol buckets and one more from Zach Randolph, but Durant also got fouled beyond the arc, although he missed one of the three shots.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr called timeout after Gasol scored on an offensive putback, with the lead still at twenty, but out of the timeout, Steph sent a lefty pass inside to JaVale McGee for a slam.

Later, McGee scored again inside, but then also got called for a charge.

Closing out the quarter, Curry drove in for a scoop, the Grizzlies couldn’t answer as the buzzer sounded, and the Warriors took a 98-79 lead into the final frame.

Q4:

[to be filled in soon!]

Notes:

Ai misses jordan 3

TD 3 98-82

Pettis? Steal dunk 98-84***

Dw rch foul Zr 2/2 fts 98-86

Bad pass TO

Sl reb Dw airb long 2 KD oreb 2/2 ft 100-86 9:45

Ennis miss, KD coast2c gets fld ft 2/2 102-86 9:19

Td 3 off Dw reb Sl bad pass TOV

TO Mem

Dw blk kick ahead to KD, Sl 2 drib pullup fts 1//2 103-86

Zaza undrhnd dish to Dw FTS ½ 7:47 104-86

Mc c&s 3 swish 104-89

7:13 Sc Dg check back in

Mg runninskyhook and 1 104-92 ft good ***

Za underhnd to dray gets blk TOV

TDaniels lft crn 3 draino 104-95 ***

9-0 run by Mem

Warriors 0/4 from fld in 4th

Kt drvs bsln gets fld fts w/ Mem over limit 0/2

9 pt gm

Zr stp bk j 104-97

Dg front irons c&s 3, Td rght crn 3 splash 104-100

Sc miss 3, Zr jumper makes it a two pt gm 104-102

5:01 4th

Kd fade off, Kd stops Zr, Sc Tov, *** Td misses short prch 3, Zr called for shove in back, Za 2/2 fts 106-102 4:04

Davis miss rvrs Mc miss 3

*** Kd hackd in crn 0/2 fts 106-102 3:37

DG PCKS up 5th fl Mg fts 2/2 106-104 3:28

Sc stripes it 108-104

Zr fed inside lefty hk 108-106

Kd angl 3 misses wide rght

Ai tngld up w/ Ta ½ fts oreb goes to Mem Ta misses insd 108-107

Kd drvs hard rght fts ½ 109-107 1:57 TO Mem :20

Dg denis entry Zr dbld Ta gets ball stumbles TOV

Sc step back step back straight to the tin 111-107

Ta to the tin 111-109

56 tics

Sc 3 off Kt oreb kick it up tp Kd waltz into 3 off lft

20.6 Mem calls TO

Crazy game, Warriors must keep a body on Td in corner… guess

Inb to Mc bhnd bak 2 dribble pull up strike over Dg ties it up at 111 7.4 tics TO Dubs

Triangle?

Sc,Kt,Kd

Kd to inbd Dg up tp Ai comes up to steph who gets held up then trying to drive right gets smothered by Some1 (who is #8) from the hash mark short and rght OVERTIME!

Warriors players in foul trouble Dg w/ 5

OT

Kd to tip Mg wins

Kt gets lost on p&r Mg stripes it 111-113

Kt shrt on j

Zr deep lw blk right hok 111-115

Kt right wing fade 113-115

3:28

MG ONE drb floater money 113-117 GS TO 3:16 ***

Inbd to Kt kick to Sc dwn to Za up to Dg oveer to Sc rght elbw frnt iron off

Zr Rght bsln j 113-119

Dg drives lft undrhnd flp and 1 116-119 ft good

2:12

Dg ovrply stl stoln rght back Td rght crn 3 bang 116-122 **

Kd drv right fld hrd and 1 blkng fl call play bng rvwd plr outsd rstrctd area rght foot moving, call rvrsd Kd chrg ***

Dubs need stop

Kt on Mc 1 on1 Zr sets scrn kick to Gasol off frm top

Dg rght angl 3 back iron and good 119-122 ***

Mc tks Kt rght fade 119-124

Sc Misses rghty rvrse Dg fouls out 43.5

Dw chcks in

Need stp Kt fl qrt pres Ta snks opn opp side of crt and makes layup ovr Za 119-126 Ball Game theres time left thou 21.2

Academic

Need quk 3 fl qck 3 fl qck 3

Kd off 26 ft 3 dubs fl 15.3 fts 128-119 #1

Sc arb Andr oreb Kd ms 3