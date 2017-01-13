ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Detroit Pistons at the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors took a 60-58 lead into halftime.

Q3: 20-20-20

Both teams traded buckets early on, with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson supplying the offense for the Warriors with a reverse on the break…

…while Marcus Morris and Tobias Harris countered.

Thompson hit a three, but Zaza Pachulia and Durant made bad turnovers and Reggie Jackson made the Warriors pay with a triple, although Andre Drummond missed two from the charity stripe.

Draymond Green made both of his to take a 70-65 margin, then took a charge on Jackson.

At the other end, Klay broke down the left side, getting into the paint but with a terminated dribble, found a cutting Green, who then found a cutting Stephen Curry, who got in the air for a layup and changed his mind to dish back to Draymond.

Green immediately fed Thompson back out at the left arc, and he drilled a trey…

…to give Golden State a 73-65 with 7:07 remaining, Detroit’s head coach Stan Van Gundy calling a timeout.

Not long after, Pachulia got a strip of a Drummond drive, then KD hit a catch-and-shoot triple from Steph’s drive and Van Gundy called another timeout after the Pistons had trouble getting a shot off on the next sequence.

Stanley Johnson buried two triples, but Andre Iguodala also hit two, and the Warriors crept ahead, 91-73, approaching two minutes.

Out of the timeout, JaVale McGee threw down a lob with two hands with Green supplying the assist, Curry stepped back for a three that barely moved the net, giving the Warriors a 98-75 lead with 49 seconds remaining and with 4.2 seconds to play, Steph scissored through the Detroit defense and dished back out to Ian Clark, wide-open on the left side for a splash.

That gave Golden State a 101-77 lead heading into the final frame. Curry led the way with 24 points, 6 assists, 5 steals, and 8 turnovers, while Klay had 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting, and Durant added 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists.