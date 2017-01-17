ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Love did not return, hampered with back soreness.

Q3: Flame Out

The Warriors stayed hot out of the gate, as Zaza Pachulia found Klay Thompson for a catch-and-shoot triple from the right corner…

https://twitter.com/KNBR/status/821183266900148224/video/1

…then after a bad pass by Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant found Stephen Curry on the right wing for a splash, prompting Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue to call timeout as Golden State took an 84-49 lead with 10:48 remaining:

https://twitter.com/bballbreakdown/status/821182915258118144/video/1

Later, Durant snuffed out a LeBron James drive…

https://twitter.com/_MarcusD2_/status/821183938869817344/video/1

https://twitter.com/bballbreakdown/status/821184231913058304/video/1

…but the Warriors couldn’t capitalize as Curry missed a jumper, then Iman Shumpert hit a triple.

A few possessions after that, Klay hit a trey from the right wing on a catch-and-pivot, but Kyle Korver answered with three of his own and Draymond Green picked up his fourth personal foul.

kd 89-58

https://twitter.com/bballbreakdown/status/821185518830354432/video/1

Steph added another triple to help the Warriors go up, 92-58.

Green got his fifth block of the night on a Tristan Thompson drive…

https://twitter.com/warriors/status/821188256519704576/video/1

…Curry made a careless turnover, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called a timeout as things got a little sloppy.

weav

Later, James got a bucket, Irving spun and faded on Curry for two more, and after Durant missed a high-degree-of-difficulty pull-up over LeBron late in the shotclock, Irving made a “hesi” move on Steph, drove down the right side, and got the layup plus an and-one.

After Ian Clark came in a stripped the ball for a steal, he found Curry on the left wing but Steph changed his pivot feet while trying to drive on James for yet another turnover.

Kyrie drilled a three, and the Cavs made things a little more respectable, trailing 94-71.

Closing out the quarter, Green drew a foul on a drive with 49.7 seconds to play, Curry missed a drive, but the Cavs lost the ball on the break, and Steph missed from the deep left wing at the buzzer, Golden State taking a 96-71 lead into the final frame.

Q4:

klay and1

https://twitter.com/warriors/status/821194137781223424/video/1