ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Sacramento Kings at the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings held a 50-47 lead at halftime.

Q3: Party Time!

With Draymond Green’s ejection from the late second quarter, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr went small with Patrick McCaw in the starting lineup.

Things got off to an ominous start as JaVale McGee was whistled for a foul on DeMarcus Cousins, then picked up a technical as well.

But McGee atoned quickly with a dunk at the other end over Cousins, flexing in the process, swinging the momentum back as Golden State crept back to a 55-54 deficit:

Later, Cousins missed a triple which Stephen Curry rebounded in stride, and not long after that, he found Klay Thompson open on the left wing for a splash:

Matt Barnes answered with an impressive floater, with no Green there to help, and after Thompson split a pair of free throws for the second time at the line since the second half started, Darren Collison missed from distance and Curry answered back quickly, from deep.

Kings head coach Dave Joerger called timeout and with 7:26 remaining, the Warriors held a 65-59 lead.

Out of the timeout, the Warriors caught fire.

Klay stole the ball from Anthony Tolliver after Durant got a piece of his three, leading to a Durant fast break smash:

McCaw then tip-blocked a Cousins attack, JaVale got the board, Thompson dribbled up, and dished a sling pass to KD under the hoop for two more:

Tolliver then shot an airball from the right corner, Golden State tossed the ball around the perimeter and eventually, McCaw found Durant up top, who swung the ball to Curry on the right side.

Steph took a dribble from the right wing and flung the ball to Klay in the corner for another splash and, just like that, the Warriors’ lead ballooned to 71-59 with 5:46 to play as Joerger

The party didn’t end there as McCaw got his hands on a bad pass from Collison, leading to a Thompson fast break finish that trickled in.

Tolliver then coughed the ball up again, this time to Klay, and Thompson outlet to Durant, who waited for Klay to trail.

KD passed back to Klay and he shot a “why not” triple from a yard beyond the top arc, barely moving the net, and the Warriors had a 76-59 lead with 5:06 left:

Collison missed on a drive, and McCaw used an up-fake to get past his defender from the right corner, for a layup.

Willie Cauley-Stein then got stripped on a drive by Durant, McGee picked up the loose ball, fed Curry, and Steph raced up court to loft a finger-roll lob to JaVale for the smash:

Joerger called another timeout as the Warriors rocketed out to an 80-59 lead with 4:21 remaining.

Things got a little sloppier after the timeout, but an Ian Clark triple followed by a Steph drive-and-kick to Andre Iguodala open from the left side for a splash, helped give the Warriors a commanding 89-65 lead heading into the final frame.

Q4: Splash And Smash

Klay got the Warriors off on the right foot with a triple, getting left open in transition…

…Iguodala made a strange play…

…and Thompson hit a trey from the top via Shaun Livingston right mid-post, and the Golden State lead stretched out to 99-67 with 9:16 left.

After Klay and Ben McLemore traded bad three-point attempts, Durant boarded the miss and found a seam, going in for the one-handed throw-down:

With 7:32 remaining, the Warriors held a 101-71 lead.

Kerr finished the game with Briante Weber, Clark, McCaw, James McAdoo, and Kevon Looney and Golden State (47-9) eventually won by the final score of XXX-XX.