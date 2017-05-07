VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA, SALT LAKE CITY, UT — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Golden State Warriors at the Utah Jazz, Game 3 of the 2017 Western Conference Semifinals.

The Jazz held a 50-49 lead at halftime.

Q3: Losing And Regaining

Stephen Curry continued to not find a rhythm at the start of the second half, as he missed a layup and two more trey attempts, and Gordon Hayward responded with a fade-away off the dribble, then a triple, and Warriors head coach Mike Brown called timeout as the Jazz took a 57-51 lead with 8:27 remaining.

While the Warriors’ outside shooting fizzled, Zaza Pachulia supplied the hustle and clutch buckets as he hit an iso shot after the timeout, then got an and-one on a put-back of a Klay Thompson miss, to keep the Warriors from slipping to far off, down 62-56 with 6:32 to play:

Golden State couldn’t take advantage of some nice plays on defense. Kevin Durant got a piece of a Shelvin Mack fade…

…Thompson forced a turnover on an iso in the post against Hayward, and Kevin Durant made a nice block on a hesi lefty drive by Hayward, but was whistled for the foul even though he hit Hayward’s hand.

Still, Durant managed to hit a three, but Curry stayed cold and another miss had him at 0-for-5 from distance from the game. A right-side shifty move bank-shot went too hard as well.

However, Joe Johnson missed a three in transition after that miss, then Steph probed the left baseline, got doubled, spun around from the right corner and dished to an open Andre Iguodala, who then immediately fed JaVale McGee for a two-handed smash:

With 3:42 to go, that seemed to wake up Curry, as the Jazz stranglehold on the game seemed to loosen a bit, their lead down to 66-62.

Johnson got iso’ed against Durant, KD picked him, but Durant’s three on the break from Steph went too hard.

Joe Ingles thought he had the step on McGee down the left side, but JaVale swatted him from behind, Curry was off to the races, and he pulled from the top of the arc with a swish, holding the pose as if to say, “Finally!”

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder obviously had to call timeout, and the Warriors somehow took the lead back, 66-65, with 3:05 left.

Out of the timeout, Rodney Hood missed a three over Shaun Livingston, Curry this time hit from the same right side as he had missed before, using a little shake-and-bake, and the Warriors took the lead, 67-66.

Gobert got a dunk via Hayward, Iguodala traded free throws with Hayward, Curry went to the line as well, and after some empty possessions, Iguodala got a dunk from a hesitation dribble by Draymond Green:

Hayward missed, Green got the rebound to Steph just before the buzzer, and Curry’s three-quarter-court heave hit the left side of the backboard as the third quarter came to an end with the Warriors up, 72-70.

Q4:

NOTES (headed to the tunnel to film, so we’ll finish this up later!)

Dg lay in 74-70

Mack 3 74-73

?, dg rev, diaw 74-75

Klay right 3 ji blk, ic to klay right 3 off, loose ball mack, kd in, timeout

Ai drib pop right 76-75***

Gh drib pop over dw kd, ai left 3, diaw fade dg, klay right draw from behind diaw 76-75 7:32 78-75

Steph in ji right 3 catch 78-78

Kd left drive contact air, mack right base, rudy miss, draw jav 78-78 6:25 78-79 ½

Dg inside 80-79

Mack right 3, kd drive 82-79 5:44 timeout quin***

Diaw left miss via gh drive, steph deep dribble draw ji penalty 82-79 5:05 84-79*** superstar call?

Rudy drive vs jav pf4, 84-79 4:55

Steph drive lob to jav couldn’t control lost ball, joe right 3 via gh drive***, kd left side drib pop 86-81 stick 4:04****** https://twitter.com/NBATV/status/861049813336567808/video/1



Gh top 3 draw klay, 86-81 3:56 86-84 klay exasperated throws hands up ******

Steph right 3 bang via ai top 89-84 3:37*****

Gh right drib pop vs steph ai, kd left 3 **** 92-84 3:04