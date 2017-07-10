Kevon Looney is determined to put the frustrations of his first two NBA seasons behind him, starting with NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Severely limited by recurring injuries throughout his rookie and sophomore campaigns, the Golden State Warriors 2015 1st-Round pick is healthy again and eager to re-establish himself.

“It’s frustrating not being out there, having to sit on the sideline,” Looney said. “I haven’t gotten to play a lot in the last few years so for me it’s just go out there and get in a rhythm, being myself.”

Kept off the court by the hip and foot injuries and often buried behind the Warriors veteran big men, Looney is still determined to crack the Warriors rotation consistently in the 2017-2018 regular season.

“When you’ve got guys like David West, Zaza, and Javale who are great veteran players it’s hard to beat them out for minute,” Looney said. “Being a young guy, your time is going to come. I just need to take advantage of the opportunities I do get.”

Kevon said he’s also still looking to add new skills to his game this summer.

“I’m continuing to work on my shooting, working on my post up game,” Looney said. “Watching a guy like David West, he’s a great passer out of the post so I’m trying to add stuff like that to my game.”

Always known as a good rebounder Looney said he didn’t meat his own standards in the Warriors’ first Summer League game Saturday night.

“I feel like I missed a lot of rebounds last game,” Looney said. “I feel like I can improve on that. It’s one of the things I focus on.”

He still managed to pull down 7 rebounds in 19 minutes of playing time in the Warriors’ 95-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Looney is looking to continue his progress in the Warriors’ second summer league game Monday night against the Cavaliers.