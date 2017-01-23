Golden State Warriors (38-6) at Miami Heat (14-30)

Tip-Off: Monday, January 23, 2017, – 4:30 PM PDT

Location: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.1, 6.1)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.1, 3.7, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (26.0, 8.6, 4.8)

PF: Draymond Green (10.7, 8.7, 7.6)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.8, 6.0, 2.0)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 178-30, 0.856)

Miami Heat (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Goran Dragic (19.6, 3.9, 6.3)

SG: Dion Waiters (13.8, 3.1, 3.7)

SF: Rodney McGruder (5.7, 3.4, 1.5)

PF: Luke Babbitt (4.4, 2.1, 0.4)

C: Hassan Whiteside (17.3, 14.2, 0.7)

Head Coach: Erik Spoelstra (career: 413-271, 0.604)

Injury Report

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Andre Iguodala (rest) is out.

Heat: Chris Bosh (illness) is out, Josh McRoberts (foot) is out, Josh Richardson (foot) is questionable, Justise Winslow (shoulder) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

Status Update: Andre Iguodala (rest) & David West (non-displaced fracture, left thumb) are out for tonight's game in Miami. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 23, 2017

Follow @zoe_lu

Follow @brandonchan