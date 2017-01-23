Golden State Warriors (38-6) at Miami Heat (14-30)
Tip-Off: Monday, January 23, 2017, – 4:30 PM PDT
Location: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL
TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.1, 6.1)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.1, 3.7, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (26.0, 8.6, 4.8)
PF: Draymond Green (10.7, 8.7, 7.6)
C: Zaza Pachulia (5.8, 6.0, 2.0)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 178-30, 0.856)
Miami Heat (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Goran Dragic (19.6, 3.9, 6.3)
SG: Dion Waiters (13.8, 3.1, 3.7)
SF: Rodney McGruder (5.7, 3.4, 1.5)
PF: Luke Babbitt (4.4, 2.1, 0.4)
C: Hassan Whiteside (17.3, 14.2, 0.7)
Head Coach: Erik Spoelstra (career: 413-271, 0.604)
Injury Report
Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Andre Iguodala (rest) is out.
Heat: Chris Bosh (illness) is out, Josh McRoberts (foot) is out, Josh Richardson (foot) is questionable, Justise Winslow (shoulder) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Heat at Warriors, on January 10, 2017, The Warriors defeat the Heat 107-95 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS (33-6) CLOSE OUT MIAMI HEAT (11-29) WITH FORCE
- Bucks at Heat, on January 20, 2017, the Magic defeat the Bucks 112-96 at the Amway Center. Backcourt helps Miami Heat beat Milwaukee Bucks for first three-game winning streak of season
- Warriors at Magic, on January 22, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Magic 118-98 at the Toyota Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: STEPHEN CURRY’S DEEP 3S DROWN ORLANDO MAGIC (18-28), WARRIORS (38-6) WIN, 118-98
Game Notes
-
Status Update: Andre Iguodala (rest) & David West (non-displaced fracture, left thumb) are out for tonight's game in Miami.
— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 23, 2017