Golden State Warriors (37-6) at Orlando Magic (18-27)

Tip-Off: Sunday, January 22, 2017, – 9:00 AM PDT

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.1, 6.1)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.1, 3.7, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (26.3, 8.5, 4.7)

PF: Draymond Green (10.8, 8.7, 7.7)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.6, 6.1, 2.1)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 177-30, 0.855)

Orlando Magic (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Elfrid Payton (12.3, 3.8, 5.9)

SG: C.J. Watson (2.6, 1.3, 1.4)

SF: Aaron Gordon (11.6, 4.8, 1.9)

PF: Serge Ibaka (15.3, 7.0, 1.1)

C: Nikola Vucevic (13.7, 9.9, 2.8)

Head Coach: Frank Vogel (career: 268-208, 0.563)

Injury Report

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out.

Magic: Evan Fournier (heel) is out, Jodie Meeks (thumb) is out, CJ Wilcox (knee) is questionable.

