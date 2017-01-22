Golden State Warriors (37-6) at Orlando Magic (18-27)
Tip-Off: Sunday, January 22, 2017, – 9:00 AM PDT
Location: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.1, 6.1)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.1, 3.7, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (26.3, 8.5, 4.7)
PF: Draymond Green (10.8, 8.7, 7.7)
C: Zaza Pachulia (5.6, 6.1, 2.1)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 177-30, 0.855)
Orlando Magic (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Elfrid Payton (12.3, 3.8, 5.9)
SG: C.J. Watson (2.6, 1.3, 1.4)
SF: Aaron Gordon (11.6, 4.8, 1.9)
PF: Serge Ibaka (15.3, 7.0, 1.1)
C: Nikola Vucevic (13.7, 9.9, 2.8)
Head Coach: Frank Vogel (career: 268-208, 0.563)
Injury Report
Warriors: David West (thumb) is out.
Magic: Evan Fournier (heel) is out, Jodie Meeks (thumb) is out, CJ Wilcox (knee) is questionable.
Previous Matchups
- Magic at Warriors (last season) , on March 7, 2016, The Warriors defeat the Magic in119-113 at Oracle Arena. Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors Box Score, March 7, 2016
- Bucks at Magic, on January 20, 2017, the Magic defeat the Bucks 112-96 at the Amway Center. Jeff Green lifts Orlando Magic over Milwaukee Bucks 112-96
- Warriors at Rockets, on January 20, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Rockets 125-108 at the Toyota Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS (37-6) CLICK ON ALL CYLINDERS, HOUSTON ROCKETS (33-13) CAN’T KEEP UP, 125-108