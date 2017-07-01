The Golden State Warriors entered NBA free agency at midnight with 10 free agents and moved quickly on their most important free agent, Stephen Curry. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Curry agreed to a 5 year, $201 million contract. This is reportedly the richest contract in NBA history to date and well deserved for the Warriors superstar.

Back in the fall of 2012, Curry signed a 4 year $44 million extension. At the time, the deal was considered a big risk, due to his troublesome ankle injuries. Fast forward 5 years later, Curry has transformed into a global icon, a back to back MVP, and brought two championships to the Bay Area.

Though Curry’s contract became extremely underpaid with his rise to stardom, it would become a blessing in disguise, as it played a big role in allowing the Warriors to assemble the team that has dominated the league the past 3 years.

With Curry signed, and Kevin Durant on standby, the Warriors will now focus on re-signing key veteran Andre Iguodala.