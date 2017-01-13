ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — Two nights after defeating the Heat, the Golden State Warriors (33-6) were back home to host the Detroit Pistons (18-22).

The Warriors were without Damian Jones, who was on D-League assignment. Head coach Steve Kerr put James McAdoo on the inactive list.

The Pistons were without Michael Gbinije (bruised right forearm), Jon Leuer (sore knee), and Reggie Bullock (personal matter).

Q1: Chef Sizzlin’

Stephen Curry started out on target, although he was rather turnover-prone, and hit a jumper early, then another pull-up. Klay Thompson also made a strong return, getting a nice lefty scoop past Andre Drummond, a runner via a Zaza Pachulia pick, another jumper, and a catch-and-shoot triple assisted by Kevin Durant, who also hit a jumper:

Drummond scored inside, Curry hit a three from the top…

…celebrated by Pachulia with a “3” finger sign, and Steph ended the first nine minutes of play with a step-back long two over Marcus Morris.

He followed that with a three in early offense, on a push by Durant…

…after Andre Iguodala came in first for Draymond Green in the rotation, but an upfake and bad zing pass down low was Curry’s fourth turnover already, and the Warriors held a slim 25-24 lead with 3:25 remaining as Kerr called timeout.

Closing out the quarter, JaVale McGee checked in an dunked inside on a sling feed from Iguodala, Stanley Johnson answered with a right-wing jumper, and Durant struck back with a right baseline “J”.

Curry finally missed a jumper, then got pushed on the baseline with no call for his fifth turnover, and Tobias Harris muscled in a banker in the deep right post against Thompson.

McGee swatted the 7’3” Boban Marjanovic, but was called for a goaltend, then a little bit of Warrior craziness.

Curry hit his sixth of seven field goal tries, then on a defensive rebound, Green attacked and found Ian Clark for a triple on the right wing:

Steph stole the inbound, dissected the Pistons defense that was on its heels, and found Clark again on the right side for a fly-by triple.

With 25 seconds to play, Golden State moved ahead, 37-30.

Curry stripped Reggie Jackson, McGee got the steal, and Steph tried a behind-the-back up-pass to Clark, but the ball went through the wickets and he couldn’t handle it, for Curry’s sixth turnover.

Ish Smith launched from three-quarters court with 0.7 seconds to go and hit front rim, the Warriors taking a 37-30 lead into the second stanza.

Q2: No Sparks

David West started the second quarter with a jumper, but things went downhill for the Warriors as Marjanovic bullied inside…

…then Smith hit two buckets, including this amazing one…

…plus a Morris bucket, and suddenly the game was tied, 41-41, before Klay broke an 8-0 run with 6:44 left. Morris added another two points before Kerr called a timeout to stop the bleeding.

After Harris hit free throws to put the Pistons up 44-43, Curry got a layup assisted by Durant and Detroit head coach Stan Van Gundy immediately called timeout to stop the pendulum from swinging back.

That worked, as both teams traded baskets, with Durant hitting two jumpers and drilling a triple, but Morris attacking with three more field goals.

By the time Pachulia got a layup fed by KD, the game was still tight, with the Warriors owning a 56-54 lead.

Harris scored with 40 seconds remaining, Zaza hit one of two free throws, and Jackson went for a layup with 18 seconds to play before Steph cut down the lane and drew an and-one on Drummond to give the Warriors a 60-58 lead with 4.8 ticks to go.

With 2.5 seconds left, Van Gundy called timeout, but Morris threw the ball away to West and the half ended with Golden State up, 60-58.

Curry led all scorers with 19 points on 8-for-11 field, Durant added 13 points and 6 assists, but the Pistons had four players in double-figures and Drummond tallied 10 points, 8 rebounds, as Detroit held an 8-0 margin on second-chance points and 28 points in the paint.

