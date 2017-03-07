This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Golden State Warriors at the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks took a 66-61 lead into the third quarter.

Q3: Turning The Tide

Dwight Howard made two early turnovers as the Warriors found a little rhythm. Klay Thompson hit a dribble-and-pop, Draymond Green hit an open three from the top as Stephen Curry probed the Hawks’ defense…

…and after Howard’s second turnover where he threw an outlet pass past Kent Bazemore and straight at Warriors color announcer, Jim Barnett…

…After winning an improbable jump ball against Paul Millsap…

…Curry hit a three from the left wing as Howard argued with Dennis Schroder…

…nd Atlanta head coach Mike Budenholzer called timeout with Golden State now up, 72-70, with 9:39 remaining.

Out of the timeout, Patrick McCaw swished a trey and Zaza Pachulia got an easy bucket after mishandling a pass as Curry saved the play with a save on the baseline to him…

…although there was a no-call on Kent Bazemore’s grabbing of Steph’s jersey on what ended up an airball:

Later, Curry dissected the defense again and found Thompson for three more from the corner…

…then Steph drilled one from deep on a pick-and-roll with Pachulia…

…and the Warriors had their biggest lead at 83-74 with 6:34 to play.

But after Tim Hardaway, Jr. charged in Green, Curry couldn’t connect again from up top despite more contact from Bazemore, and Bazemore ended the sequence with a run-out layup.

JaVale McGee came in and promptly blocked a Thabo Sefalosha drive, then Klay hit another jumper on a side inbound from Curry, giving the Warriors a double-digit lead at 87-76 with 4:27 left, but Hardaway came back with a three, Thompson missed a heat-check up top badly on an airball, and a brick after that resulted in a Hardaway fast break layup, prompting Golden State head coach Steve Kerr to call timeout with 3:13 remaining as the Hawks trimmed the lead to 87-81.

Andre Iguodala probed the defense then trickled in a jumper…

…Draymond and Ian Clark doubled Ersan Ilyasova, forcing him into a turnover, and Iguodala found Curry for a right-wing triple after a nice tap-out by Draymond…

…but Atlanta made a push before the quarter buzzer, as Hardaway got two more dribble drive layups.

Taurean Prince added a trey from the top despite Clark playing nice harrassing defense, and the Hawks went into the final frame down just 94-90.

Q4: Iguodala Frames The Picture

David West started the period, lost the ball to Millsap, but then muscled Ilyasova down low for a lay-in as Ilyasova unsuccessfully tried to draw another charge.

Klay hit a three on a fast break led by Iguodala after Hardaway missed a three…

…and later Iguodala sent in a nice lob entry pass to Draymond in the post against the smaller Malcolm Delaney, and Green whipped a pass to a cutting West for a layup, forcing Budenholzer to call timeout as the Warriors gained the momentum, 101-93, with 9:24 to play:

After the timeout, McCaw hit another three assisted by West…

…Iguodala got one of his own to give him 21 points on the night, but Millsap came back with a banking triple over West draped all over him at the Hawks’ shot clock buzzer, prompting Kerr to call timeout with 5:29 to go, the Warriors still up 108-99.

Later, after a 50/50 traveling call that didn’t go Matt Barnes‘s way…

…McCaw made an extra pass to Steph in the left corner for a swish…

…Millsap answered with a trey as well, but Curry got the last word with three more from the right wing, and the Hawks were running out of time with Golden State up, 114-102, approaching under three minutes remaining:

After a timeout and Bazemore free throws, Iguodala swished a triple…

…Steph dissected the Hawks defense once more and got a reverse layup, and-one…

…and Iguodala stole a pass from Hardaway to all but nail the coffin on the Hawks.

The final score was 119-111 as the Warriors (52-11) ended the five-game road trip with a 3-2 record, albeit a loss of Kevin Durant to injury, and the Hawks (34-29) lost their sixth game in eight contests.

(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via @theculture1)