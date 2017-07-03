Kevin Durant agreed to sign a two-year, $53 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes. This contract is almost $10 million less than the $34.5 million max contract he could have received and even less than the discounted $31.5 million deal he was reportedly willing to take before free agency commenced.

Durant’s pay cut helps the Warriors keep the team that just won the NBA championship intact. Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, two key reserves, were able to return with contracts much closer to their market value because of the selfless sacrifice Durant took with his new deal.

The 2017 Finals MVP, who will be spending the summer in Los Angeles preparing for the next season, wants to do whatever it takes to keep the pieces that made the Warriors a dominant team together. Durant will also have a player option for the second year, which he will likely exercise again next summer before signing a long term deal with Golden State.