The Warriors bench will have some familiar faces coming back to the team next season. Moments after NBA free agency officially began, Shaun Livingston agreed to a 3 year, $24 million deal to return to Golden State, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN. David West, who was mulling retirement, also decided to return to the Warriors for his final NBA season.

Livingston, after playing for 8 different teams, has found a home in Golden State the last three years. He probably could have received a lot more money from another team, but felt that staying with the Warriors meant more than any amount of money.

“You can’t put a price on happiness” Livingston said in a text to NBC Sports Bay Area insider Monte Poole.

West, who will be entering his 15th NBA season, finally saw his financial sacrifices pay off with the Warriors this past season, winning his first NBA championship. He is well respected in the locker room and flashed his great passing ability last season on several occasions. With West back, Golden State keeps one of their key big men off the bench last season.

Livingston and West will continue to play important roles off the bench for the NBA Champions.