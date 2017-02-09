FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Klay Hits 28 On His Birthday And Every Warriors (44-8) Player Scores In Defeat Of Chicago Bulls (26-27)
Posted byon
ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Chicago Bulls at the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors held a 55-41 lead at halftime.
Q3: JaVale Scare, Klay Playing Like It’s His B-Day
[FOR NOW, WE ONLY HAVE HIGHLIGHTS…]
JaVale block-to-alley via KD
javale roll with steph early and-one
KD slam 6:23
JaVale scary fall
steph kick out 4th pf Briante Weber comes in (square)
klay 28p in 28 mins
Q4: Mop-up Crew Looks Balanced At Last!
Hot Dray:
Briante Weber to Patrick McCaw, three-ball left-corner pocket, which was also Weber’s first NBA assist:
Damian Jones also hit an elbow jumper.
Weber’s first NBA bucket:
Weber showing off the quickness:
Looney jam and Draymond celebration to cap the game:
Follow @poormanscommish