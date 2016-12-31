ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Dallas Mavericks at the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors held a 59-48 lead at halftime.

Q3: Klay Catches Fire

Golden State got off to a strong start in the second half, while it looked like playing on the second night of a back-to-back had caught up to Dallas.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson drilled threes out of the gate…

…and Harrison Barnes did well to answer the call, hitting a jumper and getting a bucket at the rim…

…as Kevin Durant ended up blocking his attack into the hoop.

Draymond Green got a lob from Durant…

…and Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle called timeout as the Warriors moved out to a 71-54 lead.

Green had a slight blip on the timeline as he threw a terrible pass that led to a Wes Matthews three.

But Thompson stayed hot, got a dribble-and-pop, again from Durant, drew a foul on a drive against Dirk Nowitzki, then after KD fed Draymond for a dunk…

…which gave Durant a triple-double…

…Klay hit two threes in a row…

…and Carlisle was forced to call timeout as the Warriors blew the game open, 85-60.

JaVale McGee came into the game and got two alley-oops, Matthews did what he could to keep the Mavericks from falling off a cliff, and Golden State took a 91-69 lead into the final frame.

Q4:

Ian Clark got a nice start to the fourth quarter, hitting two buckets, but the Mavs answered in the person of Dwight Powell, who hustled for rebounds and hit a couple jumpers.

After a Seth Curry “J”, the Warriors were still up 97-78, however.

Klay came back in an added an acrobatic layup on the catch from David West, scoring off the wrong foot, but Powell struck again with an offensive board and a fading jumper that trickled in, and with 5:56 remaining, the Mavs inched closer, down 102-86.

[will be finished soon!]