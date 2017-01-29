Golden State Warriors (40-7) at Portland Trail Blazers (21-27)
Tip-Off: Sunday, January 29, 2017, – 6:00 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: ABC & NBATV Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (25.0, 4.3, 6.1)
PG: Shaun Livingston (5.3, 2.0, 1.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.0, 3.7, 1.9)
SF: Kevin Durant (26.1, 8.3, 4.7)
PF: Draymond Green (10.5, 8.4, 7.5)
C: Zaza Pachulia (5.7, 6.0, 2.0)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 180-31, 0.853)
Portland Trail Blazers (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Damian Lillard (26.3, 4.8, 5.8)
SG: C.J. McCollum (23.4, 3.5, 3.6)
SF: Evan Turner (9.4, 3.9, 3.4)
PF: Noah Vonleh (3.4, 3.8, 0.2)
C: Mason Plumlee (11.1, 7.8, 4.2)
Head Coach: Terry Stotts (career: 318-341, 0.483)
Injury Report
Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Stephen Curry (flu) is out.
Trailblazers: Ed Davis (wrist) is out, Maurice Harkless (calf) is questionable, Tim Quarterman (ankle) is questionable ,Festus Ezeli (knee) is out
Previous Matchups
- Trailblazers at Warriors, on January 5, 2017, The Warriors defeat the Trailblazers 125-117 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: 79 POINTS FOR CURRY, DURANT, KLAY TOO MUCH FOR PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (15-22), WARRIORS (31-5) WIN, 125-117
- Grizzlies at Trailblazers, on January 27, 2017, the Trailblazers defeat the Grizzlies 112-109 at Moda Center. Lillard’s big 4th quarter leads Blazers past Grizzlies
- Clippers at Warriors, on January 28, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Clippers 144-98 at the Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: STEPHEN CURRY DRAINS 9 THREES FOR 43 POINTS, WARRIORS (40-7) DEMOLISH LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (30-18), 144-98
Game Notes
Out for tonights game…Stephen Curry is down with the stomach flu and David West is out with left thumb injury
Damian Lillard has scored 20+ in the last 7 games..a season high
