The Sports Daily > Let's Go Warriors
PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (40-7) at Portland Trailblazers (21-27) — Lillard Back, Stephen Curry Out (Stomach Flu)
Posted by on January 29, 2017

Golden State Warriors (40-7) at Portland Trail Blazers (21-27)

Tip-Off: Sunday, January 29, 2017, – 6:00 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: ABC & NBATV Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (25.0, 4.3, 6.1)
PG: Shaun Livingston (5.3, 2.0, 1.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.0, 3.7, 1.9)

SF: Kevin Durant (26.1, 8.3, 4.7)

PF: Draymond Green (10.5, 8.4, 7.5)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.7, 6.0, 2.0)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 180-31, 0.853)

Portland Trail Blazers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Damian Lillard (26.3, 4.8, 5.8)

SG: C.J. McCollum (23.4, 3.5, 3.6)

SF: Evan Turner (9.4, 3.9, 3.4)

PF: Noah Vonleh (3.4, 3.8, 0.2)

C: Mason Plumlee (11.1, 7.8, 4.2)

Head Coach: Terry Stotts (career: 318-341, 0.483)

Injury Report

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Stephen Curry (flu) is out.

Trailblazers: Ed Davis (wrist) is out, Maurice Harkless (calf) is questionable, Tim Quarterman (ankle) is questionable ,Festus Ezeli (knee) is out

Previous Matchups

Game Notes