Golden State Warriors (40-7) at Portland Trail Blazers (21-27)

Tip-Off: Sunday, January 29, 2017, – 6:00 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: ABC & NBATV Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (25.0, 4.3, 6.1)

PG: Shaun Livingston (5.3, 2.0, 1.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.0, 3.7, 1.9)

SF: Kevin Durant (26.1, 8.3, 4.7)

PF: Draymond Green (10.5, 8.4, 7.5)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.7, 6.0, 2.0)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 180-31, 0.853)

Portland Trail Blazers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Damian Lillard (26.3, 4.8, 5.8)

SG: C.J. McCollum (23.4, 3.5, 3.6)

SF: Evan Turner (9.4, 3.9, 3.4)

PF: Noah Vonleh (3.4, 3.8, 0.2)

C: Mason Plumlee (11.1, 7.8, 4.2)

Head Coach: Terry Stotts (career: 318-341, 0.483)

Injury Report

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Stephen Curry (flu) is out.

Trailblazers: Ed Davis (wrist) is out, Maurice Harkless (calf) is questionable, Tim Quarterman (ankle) is questionable ,Festus Ezeli (knee) is out

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

Out for tonights game…Stephen Curry is down with the stomach flu and David West is out with left thumb injury — Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) January 29, 2017

Damian Lillard has scored 20+ in the last 7 games..a season high — Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) January 29, 2017

