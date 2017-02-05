Golden State Warriors (43-7) at Sacramento Kings (19-31)
Tip-Off: Saturday, February 04, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (25.4, 4.3, 6.3)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.3, 3.8, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (26.1, 8.4, 4.9)
PF: Draymond Green (10.4, 8.4, 7.4)
C: JaVale McGee (5.8, 2.7, 0.2)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 183-31, 0.855)
Sacramento Kings (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Darren Collison (12.9, 2.0, 4.0)
SG: Arron Afflalo (8.0, 2.0, 1.2)
SF: Matt Barnes (7.1, 4.9, 2.6)
PF: DeMarcus Cousins (28.1, 10.6, 4.6)
C: Kosta Koufos (6.3, 5.4, 0.5)
Head Coach: Dave Joerger (career: 166-130, 0.561)
Injury Report
Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out, Shaun Livingston (back) is probable, Draymond Green (shoulder) is available.
Kings: Omri Casspi (calf) is out, Rudy Gay (achilles) is out, Garrett Temple (Hamstring) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Kings, on January 8, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Kings 117-106 at the Golden 1 Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS (32-6) HUSTLE AND DAZZLE TO DEFEAT SACRAMENTO KINGS (15-22), 117-106
- Kings at Suns, on February 4, 2017, the Suns defeated the Kings 105-103 at the Golden 1 Center. Devin Booker scores at the buzzer to lift Phoenix Suns over Sacramento Kings
- Warriors at Clippers, on February 2, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Clippers 133-1201 at the Staples Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: YOUNGSTERS COME UP BIG, WARRIORS (43-7) DEFEAT LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (31-19), 133-120
Game Notes
Warriors have signed guard Brianté Weber to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/RW2niqrBKE
— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 4, 2017
For tonight at Sacramento: Draymond Green (left shoulder contusion) is available to play. Shaun Livingston (mid-back strain) is probable.
— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 4, 2017