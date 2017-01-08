Golden State Warriors (31-6) at Sacramento Kings (15-21)
Tip-Off: Sunday, January 8, 2017, – 6:00 PM PDT
Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
TV: CSNBAY Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.3, 5.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.4, 3.7, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.9, 8.8, 4.6)
PF: Draymond Green (10.9, 8.6, 7.5)
C: Zaza Pachulia (5.3, 5.7, 2.1)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 171-30, 0.851)
Sacramento Kings (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Ty Lawson (8.3, 2.8, 4.3)
SG: Darren Collison (12.6, 2.1, 4.3)
SF: Matt Barnes (7.5, 4.7, 2.8)
PF: Rudy Gay (18.5, 6.3, 2.8)
C: DeMarcus Cousins (28.5, 9.9, 3.9)
Head Coach: Dave Joerger (career: 162-120, 0.574)
Injury Report
Warriors: No injuries to report.
Kings: No injuries to report.
Previous Matchups
- Kings at Warriors (Preseason), on October 6, 2016, the Warriors defeat the Kings 105-96 at SAP Center in San Jose. Sacramento Kings (96) – Golden State Warriors Warriors (105)
- Warriors at Kings (Last Season) , on January 9, 2016, the Warriors defeat the Kings 128-116 at Sleep Train Arena. Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings Box Score, January 9, 2016
- Clippers at Kings, on January 6, 2017, the Clippers defeat the Kings 115-106 at the Golden 1 Center. Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Box Score, January 6, 2017
- Grizzlies at Warriors, on January 6, 2017, the Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 125-117 in OT at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: 79 POINTS FOR CURRY, DURANT, KLAY TOO MUCH FOR PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (15-22), WARRIORS (31-5) WIN, 125-117