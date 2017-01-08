Quantcast
Let's Go Warriors
PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (31-6) At Sacramento Kings (15-21) — Looking To Bounce Back At New Golden 1 Center
Posted by on January 8, 2017

Golden State Warriors (31-6) at Sacramento Kings (15-21)

Tip-Off: Sunday, January 8, 2017, – 6:00 PM PDT

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: CSNBAY Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.3, 5.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.4, 3.7, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.9, 8.8, 4.6)

PF: Draymond Green (10.9, 8.6, 7.5)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.3, 5.7, 2.1)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 171-30, 0.851)

Sacramento Kings (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Ty Lawson (8.3, 2.8, 4.3)

SG: Darren Collison (12.6, 2.1, 4.3)

SF: Matt Barnes (7.5, 4.7, 2.8)

PF: Rudy Gay (18.5, 6.3, 2.8)

C: DeMarcus Cousins (28.5, 9.9, 3.9)

Head Coach: Dave Joerger (career: 162-120, 0.574)

Injury Report

Warriors: No injuries to report.

Kings: No injuries to report.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes