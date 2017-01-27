Los Angeles Clippers (30-17) at Golden State Warriors (39-7)
Tip-Off: Saturday, January 28, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Los Angeles Clippers (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Austin Rivers (11.9, 2.0, 2.6)
SG: J.J. Redick (15.7, 2.1, 1.3)
SF: Luc Mbah a Moute (6.5, 2.6, 0.4)
PF: Blake Griffin (20.9, 8.9, 4.7)
C: DeAndre Jordan (12.5, 14.0, 1.1)
Head Coach: Doc Rivers (career: 783-570, 0.579)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.2, 6.2)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.1, 3.8, 1.9)
SF: Kevin Durant (26.2, 8.4, 4.7)
PF: Draymond Green (10.7, 8.5, 7.5)
C: Zaza Pachulia (5.8, 6.0, 2.0)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 179-31, 0.852)
Injury Report
Clippers: Brice Johnson (back) is out, Chris Paul (thumb) is out.
Warriors: David West (thumb) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Clippers, on December 7, 2016, The Warriors defeat the Clippers 115-98 at the Staples Cener. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS (19-3) RUN PAST LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (16-7) DESPITE SHOOTING 25% ON THREES, WIN 125-98
- Clippers at 76ers, on January 24, 2017, the 76ers defeat the Clippers 121-110 at Wells Fargo Center. Clippers reflect on getting back to a group dynamic after that loss to the 76ers
- Warriors at Hornets, on January 25, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103 at the Spectrum Center. Durant’s Big Fourth Quarter Leads Dubs Past Hornets