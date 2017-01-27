Los Angeles Clippers (30-17) at Golden State Warriors (39-7)

Tip-Off: Saturday, January 28, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Los Angeles Clippers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Austin Rivers (11.9, 2.0, 2.6)

SG: J.J. Redick (15.7, 2.1, 1.3)

SF: Luc Mbah a Moute (6.5, 2.6, 0.4)

PF: Blake Griffin (20.9, 8.9, 4.7)

C: DeAndre Jordan (12.5, 14.0, 1.1)

Head Coach: Doc Rivers (career: 783-570, 0.579)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.2, 6.2)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.1, 3.8, 1.9)

SF: Kevin Durant (26.2, 8.4, 4.7)

PF: Draymond Green (10.7, 8.5, 7.5)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.8, 6.0, 2.0)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 179-31, 0.852)

Injury Report

Clippers: Brice Johnson (back) is out, Chris Paul (thumb) is out.

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

