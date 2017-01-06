Memphis Grizzlies (22-16) at Golden State Warriors (31-5)

Tip-Off: Friday, January 6, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBAY & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Mike Conley (18.3, 3.6, 5.7)

SG: Tony Allen (10.2, 5.3, 1.0)

SF: Chandler Parsons (5.2, 2.2, 1.2)

PF: Jarell Martin (4.1, 4.1, 0.2)

C: Marc Gasol (19.7, 6.0, 4.2)

Head Coach: David Fizdale (career: 22-16, 0.579)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.2, 4.3, 5.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.5, 3.6, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.6, 4.7)

PF: Draymond Green (10.9, 8.6, 7.6)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.2, 5.8, 2.1)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 171-29, 0.855)

Injury Report

Grizzlies: Deyonta Davis (foot) is out, JaMychal Green (face) is doubtful, Brendan Wright (ankle) is out.

Warriors: No injuries to report.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

Count the career-highs: Gasol’s posting personal bests in points (19.7 per game), assists (4.3) and, of course, three-pointers made (1.4 on a sweet 41.1 percentage, and with only three attempts from the corners). Again: the guy is 31, turning 32 at the end of the month. It would’ve been absurd to expect this. We should thank David Fizdale for the threes, and probably also for Gasol’s career high in a different stat: field goals attempted, at 15.9 per game. — Kevin Yeung, SB Nation

Follow @zoe_lu

Follow @brandonchan