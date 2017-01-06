Memphis Grizzlies (22-16) at Golden State Warriors (31-5)
Tip-Off: Friday, January 6, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBAY & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Memphis Grizzlies (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Mike Conley (18.3, 3.6, 5.7)
SG: Tony Allen (10.2, 5.3, 1.0)
SF: Chandler Parsons (5.2, 2.2, 1.2)
PF: Jarell Martin (4.1, 4.1, 0.2)
C: Marc Gasol (19.7, 6.0, 4.2)
Head Coach: David Fizdale (career: 22-16, 0.579)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.2, 4.3, 5.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.5, 3.6, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.6, 4.7)
PF: Draymond Green (10.9, 8.6, 7.6)
C: Zaza Pachulia (5.2, 5.8, 2.1)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 171-29, 0.855)
Injury Report
Grizzlies: Deyonta Davis (foot) is out, JaMychal Green (face) is doubtful, Brendan Wright (ankle) is out.
Warriors: No injuries to report.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Grizzlies, on December 10, 2016, the Grizzlies defeat the Warriors 135-90 at FedEx Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (17-8) MANHANDLE 23-TURNOVER WARRIORS (20-4), 110-89
- Trailblazers at Timberwolves, on January 4, 2016, the Clippers defeat the Grizzlies 115-106 at the Staples Center. Memphis Grizzlies lose 115-106 to the LA Clippers
- Trailblazers at Warriors, on January 4, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Trailblazers 125-117 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: 79 POINTS FOR CURRY, DURANT, KLAY TOO MUCH FOR PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (15-22), WARRIORS (31-5) WIN, 125-117
Game Notes
- Count the career-highs: Gasol’s posting personal bests in points (19.7 per game), assists (4.3) and, of course, three-pointers made (1.4 on a sweet 41.1 percentage, and with only three attempts from the corners). Again: the guy is 31, turning 32 at the end of the month. It would’ve been absurd to expect this. We should thank David Fizdale for the threes, and probably also for Gasol’s career high in a different stat: field goals attempted, at 15.9 per game. — Kevin Yeung, SB Nation