THOMAS & MACK CENTER, LAS VEGAS, NV — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Philadelphia 76ers at the Golden State Warriors, the first game for both teams at the NBA Summer League in Vegas.

The Warriors held a 51-48 lead at halftime.

Q3: Lead Mounts, Then Evaporates

Patrick McCaw picked up where he left off in his 16-point first half with a three-pointer, then fed Jabari Brown for three more in the corner.

Damian Jones added a nice jumper, then Brown got an and-one on the break but the Sixers lost both Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Markelle Fultz to injuries in two collisions. Luwawu-Cabarrot got a bloody mouth and Fultz headed to the locker room with a left ankle sprain.

Xavier Munford then benefitted with another triple fed by McCaw, McCaw yelling, “That’s three,” while doing so, Jones added two blocked shots in successive Sixers possessions, and the Warriors bolted out to a 67-56 lead with 5:49 remaining.

Jones added another block, this time on Aaron Harrison then after a steal by Munford, ran pick-and-roll with Munford and got a two-hand smash at the rim, uncontested, and after free throws from Alex Hamilton, the Warriors had their largest lead at 73-59.

Later, Elgin Cook slammed home a post-up miss by Jordan Bell, but the Sixers got a dunk after a missed Bryce Alford three, Harrison lost the ball on a drive too deep into the lane, and the 76ers’ Harrison, Aaron Harrison, got a three and a bucket and after a halfcourt heave by Bell hit off rim at the quarter buzzer, the Warriors’ lead had evaporated to 78-72.

Q4: Can McCaw Save The Day?

Forkman Korkmaz hit one of his three treys to open the final frame, Harrison added an and-one, but Tai Webster found Noah Allen who then fed Jones for a two-hand dunk, but Harrison got another and-one, answered by a Munford-to-Allen baseline inbound play and the Sixers held an 83-82 lead with 5:44 to play.

Jones drew a foul on a nice seal in the post, which then led to Bell taking a layup strong with the right hand, then Jones drew a charge on Alex Poythress and Munford added a triple, plus McCaw got an upfake and went to the hoop down the left side, ending with a righty scoop, giving the Warriors an 89-86 lead with 2:54 to go.

Larry Drew II and Bell traded drives, then a turnover led to an Alex Hamilton-to-McCaw dunk, with the UNLV alum getting the non-call on the generous steps, giving the Warriors a five-point lead with two minutes left.

But Brandon Austin hit a three, Bell headed to the locker room with a problem with his hand, McCaw missed on a drive, and Poythress had an attack of the rim trickle in to tie the score, 93-93.

McCaw got trapped up top from Poythress for a turnover as Poythress dove on the ball and called timeout, and Drew scored a step-back fade on the left wing over Allen with just seconds remaining.

McCaw tried to answer, but his three went in and out, and Looney tried to tap in the miss, but that went short and the buzzer sounded with the Sixers winning, 95-93.

McCaw led all scorers with 25 points on 10-for-20 field and 5-for-11 downtown. Jones had 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting and 3 blocked shots, and Bell scored 8 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. Looney collected 7 points and 7 rebounds.

Jabari Brown had a solid performance with 16 points and 3 steals on 6-for-9 from the free throw line.