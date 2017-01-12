Detroit Pistons (18-22) at Golden State Warriors (33-6)

Tip-Off: Thursday, January 12, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBAY & TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Detroit Pistons (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Reggie Jackson (16.9, 2.2, 5.6)

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (14.9, 3.5, 3.0)

SF: Marcus Morris (13.1, 3.9, 1.9)

PF: Tobias Harris (16.6, 5.2, 1.8)

C: Andre Drummond (14.7, 13.4, 1.1)

Head Coach: Stan Van Gundy (career: 465-318, 0.594)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.7, 4.4, 5.9)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.3, 3.7, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (26.0, 8.7, 4.6)

PF: Draymond Green (10.9, 8.5, 7.5)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.5, 5.7, 2.1)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 173-30, 0.852)

Injury Report

Pistons: Reggie Bullock (knee) is out, Michael Gbinije (forearm) is questionable, Reggie Jackson (dehydration) is probable, Jon Leuer (knee) is out.

Warriors: No injuries to report

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

Reggie Jackson got up a few extra shots after practice at Oracle Arena on Wednesday afternoon. It was a good sign considering he was treated for dehydration after Tuesday night’s 100-94 loss at the Sacramento Kings… Jackson was hospitalized last season at Toronto after a similar episode. It didn’t reach that point. — Vince Ellis, Detroit Free Press

