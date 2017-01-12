Detroit Pistons (18-22) at Golden State Warriors (33-6)
Tip-Off: Thursday, January 12, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBAY & TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Detroit Pistons (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Reggie Jackson (16.9, 2.2, 5.6)
SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (14.9, 3.5, 3.0)
SF: Marcus Morris (13.1, 3.9, 1.9)
PF: Tobias Harris (16.6, 5.2, 1.8)
C: Andre Drummond (14.7, 13.4, 1.1)
Head Coach: Stan Van Gundy (career: 465-318, 0.594)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.7, 4.4, 5.9)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.3, 3.7, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (26.0, 8.7, 4.6)
PF: Draymond Green (10.9, 8.5, 7.5)
C: Zaza Pachulia (5.5, 5.7, 2.1)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 173-30, 0.852)
Injury Report
Pistons: Reggie Bullock (knee) is out, Michael Gbinije (forearm) is questionable, Reggie Jackson (dehydration) is probable, Jon Leuer (knee) is out.
Warriors: No injuries to report
Previous Matchups
-
Warriors at Pistons, on December 23, 2016, the Warriors defeat the Pistons 119-113 at the Palace at Auburn Hills. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: CLUTCH KLAY SPLASHES HELP WARRIORS GET PAST DETROIT PISTONS, 119-113
- Pistons at Kings, on January 10, 2017, the Kings defeat the Pistons 100-94 at the Golden 1 Center. Pistons blow 18-point second-half lead in loss to Kings
- Heat at Warriors, on January 10, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Heat 107-95 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS (33-6) CLOSE OUT MIAMI HEAT (11-29) WITH FORCE
Game Notes
- Reggie Jackson got up a few extra shots after practice at Oracle Arena on Wednesday afternoon. It was a good sign considering he was treated for dehydration after Tuesday night’s 100-94 loss at the Sacramento Kings… Jackson was hospitalized last season at Toronto after a similar episode. It didn’t reach that point. — Vince Ellis, Detroit Free Press