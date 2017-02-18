Posted byon
2017 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
Tip-Off: Saturday, February 18, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT
Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
TV: TNT Radio: ESPN Radio
3 Point Shooting Contestants: (3PM, 3PA, 3%)
Defending Chamption: Klay Thompson
Eric Gordon Houston Rockets (170, 440, 38.6)
Kyrie Irving Cleveland Cavaliers (102, 258, 39.5)
Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors (162, 379, 42.7)
Wes Matthews Dallas Mavericks (129, 339, 38.1)
CJ McCollum Portland Trailblazers (127, 300, 42.3)
Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors (149, 370, 40.3)
Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets (135, 336, 40.2)
Nick Young Los Angeles Lakers (128, 302, 42.4)
Game Notes
- Steve Kerr won the Three-Point Contest in 1997 with the Chicago Bulls
- Klay Thompson looks to be the 7th back to back Three-Point Contest champion
- There has been 9 years since the last back to back champion
- Kyrie Irving is the only player in the field to have won the Three-Point Contest