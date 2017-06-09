Quantcast
PREVIEW: 2017 NBA Finals, Game 4: Golden State Warriors (3-0) at Cleveland Cavaliers (0-3) — “One More Win And After That, We Let It Out”
Posted by on June 9, 2017

Golden State Warriors (3-0) at Cleveland Cavaliers (0-3)

Tip-Off: Friday, June 9, 2017, – 6:00 PM PDT

Location: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Mike Brown (Interim) (career: 207-39, 0.841)

Cleveland Cavaliers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Kyrie Irving (21.6, 3.4, 5.5)

SG: J.R. Smith (12.9, 3.2, 2.2)

SF: LeBron James (27.1, 7.3, 7.0)

PF: Kevin Love (18.4, 11.5, 2.4)

C: Tristan Thompson (9.4, 8.6, 0.8)

Head Coach: Tyronn Lue (career: 78-45, 0.634)

Injury Report

Cavaliers: Edy Tavares (hand) is out.

Warriors: Kevon Looney (hip) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes


