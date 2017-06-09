Golden State Warriors (3-0) at Cleveland Cavaliers (0-3)
Tip-Off: Friday, June 9, 2017, – 6:00 PM PDT
Location: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Mike Brown (Interim) (career: 207-39, 0.841)
Cleveland Cavaliers (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Kyrie Irving (21.6, 3.4, 5.5)
SG: J.R. Smith (12.9, 3.2, 2.2)
SF: LeBron James (27.1, 7.3, 7.0)
PF: Kevin Love (18.4, 11.5, 2.4)
C: Tristan Thompson (9.4, 8.6, 0.8)
Head Coach: Tyronn Lue (career: 78-45, 0.634)
Injury Report
Cavaliers: Edy Tavares (hand) is out.
Warriors: Kevon Looney (hip) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Cavaliers at Warriors, on January 16, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 126-91 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (35-6) Tally Another 20-20-20, Rout Cleveland Cavaliers (29-11), 126-91
- Cavaliers at Warriors, on June 1, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 113-91 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: 2017 NBA Finals Game 1 – Warriors (1-0) Tally 31 Assists On Just 4 Turnovers, Take Game 1 Over Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-94
- Cavaliers at Warriors, on June 4, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 132-113 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: NBA Finals Game 2 – Warriors (2-0) Splash Their Way To Victory, Defeat Cleveland Cavs, 132-113
- Cavaliers at Warriors, on June 6, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 118-113 at Quicken Loans Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: NBA Finals Game 3 – Durant Attacks The Moment, Warriors (3-0) Steal 118-113 Win From Cleveland Cavaliers