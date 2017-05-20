San Antonio Spurs (0-2) at Golden State Warriors (2-0)
Tip-Off: Saturday, May 20, 2017, – 6:00 PM PDT
Location: ATT Center, San Antonio, TX
TV: ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)
C: JaVale McGee (7.8, 5.0, 0.3)
Head Coach: Mike Brown (Interim) (career: 347-216, 0.616)
San Antonio Spurs (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Patty Mills (7.9, 1.5, 2.2)
SG: Jonathon Simmons (6.9, 1.9, 1.4)
SF: Danny Green (8.8, 3.4, 1.6)
PF: LaMarcus Aldridge (19.1, 8.3, 1.9)
C: Pau Gasol (17.9, 9.4, 3.2)
Head Coach: Gregg Popovich (career: 1150-506, 0.694)
Injury Report
Warriors: Kevon Looney (hip) is out. Andre Iguodala (knee) is probable, Zaza Pachulia (heel) is out.
Jazz: Tony Parker (ruptured left quadriceps tendon) is out, Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is questionable.
Previous Matchups
Mike Brown on Kawhi being out, also tells us JaVale will probably start but they're still talking about it. #Warriors #Spurs pic.twitter.com/e3GFgbxhEJ
— LetsGoWarriors (@LetsGoWarriors) May 20, 2017
- Warriors at Spurs On March 29, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Spurs 110-98 at AT&T Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: DAVID WEST PUTS ON CLINIC FOR SAN ANTONIO SPURS (57-17), WARRIORS (61-14) SEAL COMEBACK WIN, 110-98
- Spurs at Warriors On May 14, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Spurs 113-111 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WCF GAME 1 – WARRIORS (1-0) MOUNT HUGE COMEBACK AGAINST SAN ANTONIO SPURS (0-1), 113-111
- Spurs at Warriors On May 16, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Spurs 136-100 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WCF Game 2 – Warriors (2-0) Cruise To Victory Behind Curry’s 29-7-7, Beat Spurs (0-2) 136-100
Game Notes
This just in from Spurs PR. Kawhi is out for tonight… #WCF #Warriors pic.twitter.com/7CKuK5MMPx
— LetsGoWarriors (@LetsGoWarriors) May 20, 2017
Durant on Kawhi… gut tells him he'll play. #Spurs #Warriors pic.twitter.com/IKSLxzJQY0
— Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) May 19, 2017
Asked about the lawsuit #Spurs fan filed on Zaza, Durant laughed… #Warriors pic.twitter.com/lqKrabNDwi
— Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) May 19, 2017
Warriors prepping as if Kawhi Leonard is going to play. Draymond: "No doubt in my mind" pic.twitter.com/McirwkQ0sf
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 19, 2017
Kevin Durant said there's no need to worry about Zaza in San Antonio: "He's a 14-year veteran, grown a** man with two kids." pic.twitter.com/yEUY7G0SFc
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 19, 2017