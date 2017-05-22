Golden State Warriors (3-0) at San Antonio Spurs (0-3)

Tip-Off: Monday, May 22, 2017, – 6:00 PM PDT

Location: ATT Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: JaVale McGee (7.8, 5.0, 0.3)

Head Coach: Mike Brown (Interim) (career: 347-216, 0.616)

San Antonio Spurs (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Patty Mills (7.9, 1.5, 2.2)

SG: Jonathon Simmons (6.9, 1.9, 1.4)

SF: Danny Green (8.8, 3.4, 1.6)

PF: LaMarcus Aldridge (19.1, 8.3, 1.9)

C: Pau Gasol (17.9, 9.4, 3.2)

Head Coach: Gregg Popovich (career: 1150-506, 0.694)

Injury Report

Warriors: Kevon Looney (hip) is out, Andre Iguodala (knee) is will play, Zaza Pachulia (heel) is questionable.

Jazz: Tony Parker (ruptured left quadriceps tendon) is out, Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is out, David Lee (knee) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

