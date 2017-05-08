Golden State Warriors (67-15) at Utah Jazz (51-31)
Tip-Off: Monday, May 8, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT
Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
TV: ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Mike Brown (Interim) (career: 207-39, 0.841)
Utah Jazz (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: George Hill (11.8, 3.2, 3.3)
PG: Shelvin Mack (6.3, 1.9, 2.9)
SG: Gordon Hayward (15.7, 4.2, 3.4)
SF: Joe Ingles (5.5, 2.4, 2.1)
PF: Boris Diaw (8.6, 4.4, 3.5)
C: Rudy Gobert (9.2, 9.8, 1.1)
Head Coach: Quin Snyder (career: 129-117, 0.524)
Injury Report
Warriors: Kevon Looney (hip) is out.
Jazz: Alec Burks (knee) is out, George Hill is questionable.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Jazz On May 6, 2017, the Warriors defeat the Jazz for a 102-91 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WCS Game 3 – Warriors (3-0) Pull Away From Utah Jazz (0-3) To Take Series Stranglehold, 102-91
- Jazz at Warriors On May 4, 2017, the Warriors outlast the Jazz for a 115-104 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (2-0) Dominate When Engaged, Take Game 2 vs Utah Jazz (0-2), 115-104
- Jazz at Warriors On May 2, 2017, the Warriors defeat the Jazz for a 106-94 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WCS Game 1 – Warriors (1-0) Cruise To 106-94 Win Over Utah Jazz (0-1)