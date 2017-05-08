Quantcast
PREVIEW: 2017 Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4: Golden State Warriors (3-0) at Utah Jazz (0-3) — Looking To A Strong Start To Close Out Series
Posted by on May 8, 2017

Golden State Warriors (67-15) at Utah Jazz (51-31)

Tip-Off: Monday, May 8, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Mike Brown (Interim) (career: 207-39, 0.841)

Utah Jazz (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: George Hill (11.8, 3.2, 3.3)
PG: Shelvin Mack (6.3, 1.9, 2.9)

SG: Gordon Hayward (15.7, 4.2, 3.4)

SF: Joe Ingles (5.5, 2.4, 2.1)

PF: Boris Diaw (8.6, 4.4, 3.5)

C: Rudy Gobert (9.2, 9.8, 1.1)

Head Coach: Quin Snyder (career: 129-117, 0.524)

Injury Report

Warriors: Kevon Looney (hip) is out.

Jazz: Alec Burks (knee) is out, George Hill is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes