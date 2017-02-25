Brooklyn Nets (9-48) at Golden State Warriors (48-9)
Tip-Off: Saturday, February 25, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Brooklyn Nets (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Jeremy Lin (13.4, 3.2, 5.8)
SG: Randy Foye (5.4, 2.4, 2.1)
SF: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (8.0, 5.2, 2.1)
PF: Caris LeVert (7.0, 2.8, 1.8)
C: Brook Lopez (20.7, 5.1, 2.5)
Head Coach: Kenny Atkinson (career: 9-48, 0.158)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.9, 4.3, 6.4)
SG: Klay Thompson (22.0, 3.7, 2.1)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.7, 8.4, 4.9)
PF: Draymond Green (10.1, 8.1, 7.2)
C: Zaza Pachulia (5.9, 6.0, 2.0)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 188-33, 0.851)
Injury Report
Nets: Quincy Acy (ankle) is questionable.
Warriors: Kevin Durant (hand) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Nets, on December 22, 2016, the Warriors defeated the Nets 117-101 at the Barclays Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS (26-4) TURN TABLES ON BROOKLYN NETS (7-21), WIN 117-101, A 32-POINT SWING
- Nets at Nuggets, on February 24, the Nuggets defeated the Nets 129-109 at the Pepsi Center. Nuggets bounce back with balanced, high-scoring effort, deal Brooklyn Nets 15th straight loss
- Clippers at Warriors, on February 23, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Clippers 123-113 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Stephen Curry’s 3rd Quarter Barrage Sinks Los Angeles Clippers (35-22), Warriors (48-9) Win, 123-113
Game Notes
- “I can tell you I had a preconceived notion of JaVale before he got here,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “that turned out to be totally false. And lot of that was from what goes on with Shaq’s ‘Shaqtin’ A Fool’ thing.” — Marcus Thompson, The Mercury News
- @LetsGoWarriors @ThompsonScribe @mercnews would love to see fans give McGee a Standing O tomorrow night. He deserves it. — Brian Del Real – @heavymtldr
- Injury update: Kevin Durant (left hand contusion) is out for tonight’s game vs. the Nets. — @WarriorsPR – Warriors PR