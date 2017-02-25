Quantcast
PREVIEW: Brooklyn Nets (9-48) at Golden State Warriors (48-9) — Standing O For JaVale McGee?
Posted by on February 25, 2017

Brooklyn Nets (9-48) at Golden State Warriors (48-9)

Tip-Off: Saturday, February 25, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Jeremy Lin (13.4, 3.2, 5.8)

SG: Randy Foye (5.4, 2.4, 2.1)

SF: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (8.0, 5.2, 2.1)

PF: Caris LeVert (7.0, 2.8, 1.8)

C: Brook Lopez (20.7, 5.1, 2.5)

Head Coach: Kenny Atkinson (career: 9-48, 0.158)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.9, 4.3, 6.4)

SG: Klay Thompson (22.0, 3.7, 2.1)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.7, 8.4, 4.9)

PF: Draymond Green (10.1, 8.1, 7.2)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.9, 6.0, 2.0)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 188-33, 0.851)

Injury Report

Nets: Quincy Acy (ankle) is questionable.

Warriors: Kevin Durant (hand) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

  • “I can tell you I had a preconceived notion of JaVale before he got here,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “that turned out to be totally false. And lot of that was from what goes on with Shaq’s ‘Shaqtin’ A Fool’ thing.” — Marcus Thompson, The Mercury News
  • @LetsGoWarriors @ThompsonScribe @mercnews would love to see fans give McGee a Standing O tomorrow night. He deserves it. — Brian Del Real – @heavymtldr
  • Injury update: Kevin Durant (left hand contusion) is out for tonight’s game vs. the Nets. — @WarriorsPR – Warriors PR