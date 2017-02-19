PREVIEW: East (37-28) At West (28-37) For 66th NBA All-Star Game — Will Kerr Play Westbrook With Steph, Klay, KD And Draymond?
Posted byon
66th NBA All-Star Game
Tip-Off: Sunday, February 19, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT
Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
TV: TNT Radio: ESPN Radio
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Starting Lineups:
Eastern Conference All-Stars (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Kyrie Irving (24.4, 3.1, 5.9)
SG: DeMar DeRozan (27.3, 5.3, 3.7)
SF: Jimmy Butler (24.5, 6.3, 5.0)
PF: LeBron James (25.9, 7.7, 8.8)
C: Giannis Antetokounmpo (23.4, 8.6, 5.4)
Western Conference All-Stars (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.7, 4.3, 6.4)
SG: James Harden (29.2, 8.3, 11.3)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.2, 4.9)
PF: Kawhi Leonard (25.9, 5.9, 3.3)
C: Anthony Davis (27.7, 12.0, 2.2)
Game Notes
