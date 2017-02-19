Quantcast
PREVIEW: East (37-28) At West (28-37) For 66th NBA All-Star Game — Will Kerr Play Westbrook With Steph, Klay, KD And Draymond?
Posted by on February 19, 2017

66th NBA All-Star Game

Tip-Off: Sunday, February 19, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TV: TNT Radio: ESPN Radio

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Starting Lineups:

Eastern Conference All-Stars (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Kyrie Irving (24.4, 3.1, 5.9)

SG: DeMar DeRozan (27.3, 5.3, 3.7)

SF: Jimmy Butler (24.5, 6.3, 5.0)

PF: LeBron James (25.9, 7.7, 8.8)

C: Giannis Antetokounmpo (23.4, 8.6, 5.4)

Western Conference All-Stars (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.7, 4.3, 6.4)

SG: James Harden (29.2, 8.3, 11.3)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.2, 4.9)

PF: Kawhi Leonard (25.9, 5.9, 3.3)

C: Anthony Davis (27.7, 12.0, 2.2)

Game Notes

  • Numbers to know: 2017 Western Conference All-Stars — John Schuhmann, NBA.com