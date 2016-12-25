Golden State Warriors (27-4) at Cleveland Cavaliers (22-6)

Tip-Off: Sunday, December 25, 2016 – 11:30 AM PDT

Location: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.4, 4.2, 5.9)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.3, 3.5, 2.1)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.9, 8.4, 4.6)

PF: Draymond Green (10.4, 8.9, 7.4)

C: Zaza Pachulia (4.7, 5.9, 2.2)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 167-28, 0.856)

Cleveland Cavaliers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Kyrie Irving (23.8, 3.4, 5.5)

SG: DeAndre Liggins (3.0, 1.9, 1.1)

SF: LeBron James (25.3, 7.7, 8.7)

PF: Kevin Love (21.9, 10.8, 1.7)

C: Tristan Thompson (7.0, 10.3, 0.8)

Head Coach: Tyronn Lue (career: 49-20, 0.710)

Injury Report

Warriors: No injuries to report.

Cavaliers: J.R. Smith (thumb) is out, Chris Anderson (knee) is out.

Previous Matchups

Cavaliers at Warriors (Playoffs), on June 19, 2016, the Cavaliers defeat the Warriors 93-89 to win the NBA Championship. Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors Box Score, June 19, 2016

Warriors at Cavaliers (Regular Season), Oo January 18, 2016, the Warriors (38-4) defeat the Cavaliers (28-11) 138-98 at Quicken Loans Arena. Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers Box Score, January 18, 2016

Nets at Cavaliers, on December 23, 2016, the Cavaliers (22-6) defeat the Nets (7-22) at Quicken Loans Arena 119-00. Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers Box Score, December 23, 2016

Warriors at Pistons, On December 23, 2016, the Warriors (27-4) defeat the Pistons at the Palace in Auburn Hills 119-113. Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons Box Score, December 23, 2016

Game Notes

“If someone walks over me, I’m going to always react. I still look at the play and wonder, ‘Why was I suspended?’ To each his own. It’s out of my control. But I just won’t put myself in that position. I wouldn’t say [it affected my friendship with LeBron James]. Basketball is basketball. We’ve never been ones to talk on the phone every day. But it’s neither here nor there. There are no hard feelings there, but I can only speak for me.” — Green (via Marc Spears, The Undefeated)

The Kevin Durant, LeBron James rivalry has been injected into Warriors-Cavs (includes Durant/James YouTube videos) — Anthony Slater, Bay Area News Group