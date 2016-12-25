Golden State Warriors (27-4) at Cleveland Cavaliers (22-6)
Tip-Off: Sunday, December 25, 2016 – 11:30 AM PDT
Location: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.4, 4.2, 5.9)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.3, 3.5, 2.1)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.9, 8.4, 4.6)
PF: Draymond Green (10.4, 8.9, 7.4)
C: Zaza Pachulia (4.7, 5.9, 2.2)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 167-28, 0.856)
Cleveland Cavaliers (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Kyrie Irving (23.8, 3.4, 5.5)
SG: DeAndre Liggins (3.0, 1.9, 1.1)
SF: LeBron James (25.3, 7.7, 8.7)
PF: Kevin Love (21.9, 10.8, 1.7)
C: Tristan Thompson (7.0, 10.3, 0.8)
Head Coach: Tyronn Lue (career: 49-20, 0.710)
Injury Report
Warriors: No injuries to report.
Cavaliers: J.R. Smith (thumb) is out, Chris Anderson (knee) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Cavaliers at Warriors (Playoffs), on June 19, 2016, the Cavaliers defeat the Warriors 93-89 to win the NBA Championship. Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors Box Score, June 19, 2016
- Warriors at Cavaliers (Regular Season), Oo January 18, 2016, the Warriors (38-4) defeat the Cavaliers (28-11) 138-98 at Quicken Loans Arena. Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers Box Score, January 18, 2016
- Nets at Cavaliers, on December 23, 2016, the Cavaliers (22-6) defeat the Nets (7-22) at Quicken Loans Arena 119-00. Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers Box Score, December 23, 2016
- Warriors at Pistons, On December 23, 2016, the Warriors (27-4) defeat the Pistons at the Palace in Auburn Hills 119-113. Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons Box Score, December 23, 2016
Game Notes
- “If someone walks over me, I’m going to always react. I still look at the play and wonder, ‘Why was I suspended?’ To each his own. It’s out of my control. But I just won’t put myself in that position. I wouldn’t say [it affected my friendship with LeBron James]. Basketball is basketball. We’ve never been ones to talk on the phone every day. But it’s neither here nor there. There are no hard feelings there, but I can only speak for me.” — Green (via Marc Spears, The Undefeated)
- The Kevin Durant, LeBron James rivalry has been injected into Warriors-Cavs (includes Durant/James YouTube videos) — Anthony Slater, Bay Area News Group
- “Are we ready to set ourselves up for a seven-game series between us and the Warriors? Hell no. Our starting 2-guard is out four months. And we have no sense of entitlement thinking we can even get to a seven-game series. We’re not ready for that. We’ll be as well-prepared as you can be for a regular-season game.” — James (via Dave McMenamin, ESPN.com)
Comments
