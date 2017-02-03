Golden State Warriors (42-7) at Los Angeles Clippers (31-18)

Tip-Off: Thursday, February 02, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (25.3, 4.3, 6.2)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.3, 3.8, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (26.1, 8.4, 4.8)

PF: Kevon Looney (2.6, 2.5, 0.6)

C: JaVale McGee (5.7, 2.6, 0.2)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 182-31, 0.854)

Los Angeles Clippers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Austin Rivers (11.9, 2.0, 2.7)

SG: J.J. Redick (15.6, 2.1, 1.3)

SF: Luc Mbah a Moute (6.5, 2.5, 0.4)

PF: Blake Griffin (21.1, 8.7, 4.7)

C: DeAndre Jordan (12.3, 13.8, 1.2)

Head Coach: Doc Rivers (career: 784-571, 0.579)

Injury Report

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out, Shaun Livingston (back) is doubtful, Draymond Green (shoulder) is out.

Clippers: Brice Johnson (back) is out, Chris Paul (thumb) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

Tonights game features 2 of the top 3 in Field Goal % in the Paint. Jordan is 1st at 70% and Durant is 3rd at 68.6% — Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) February 2, 2017

