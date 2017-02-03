Golden State Warriors (42-7) at Los Angeles Clippers (31-18)
Tip-Off: Thursday, February 02, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
TV: TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (25.3, 4.3, 6.2)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.3, 3.8, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (26.1, 8.4, 4.8)
PF: Kevon Looney (2.6, 2.5, 0.6)
C: JaVale McGee (5.7, 2.6, 0.2)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 182-31, 0.854)
Los Angeles Clippers (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Austin Rivers (11.9, 2.0, 2.7)
SG: J.J. Redick (15.6, 2.1, 1.3)
SF: Luc Mbah a Moute (6.5, 2.5, 0.4)
PF: Blake Griffin (21.1, 8.7, 4.7)
C: DeAndre Jordan (12.3, 13.8, 1.2)
Head Coach: Doc Rivers (career: 784-571, 0.579)
Injury Report
Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out, Shaun Livingston (back) is doubtful, Draymond Green (shoulder) is out.
Clippers: Brice Johnson (back) is out, Chris Paul (thumb) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Clippers at Warriors, on January 28, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Clippers 144-98 at the Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: STEPHEN CURRY DRAINS 9 THREES FOR 43 POINTS, WARRIORS (40-7) DEMOLISH LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (30-18), 144-98
- Clippers at Suns, on February 1, 2017, the Clippers defeated the Suns 124-114 at the Talking Stick Arena. Three takeaways from the Clippers’ 124-114 win over the Phoenix Suns
- Hornets at Warriors, on February 1, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Hornets 126-111 at the Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: STEPHEN CURRY RAINS 11 THREES, 39 POINTS ON CHARLOTTE HORNETS (23-26) IN 126-111 WARRIORS (42-7) ROUT
Game Notes
-
Tonights game features 2 of the top 3 in Field Goal % in the Paint. Jordan is 1st at 70% and Durant is 3rd at 68.6%
— Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) February 2, 2017