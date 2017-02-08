Chicago Bulls (26-26) at Golden State Warriors (43-8)

Tip-Off: Wednesday, February 08, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Chicago Bulls (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Michael Carter-Williams (8.8, 4.8, 2.6)

SG: Dwyane Wade (19.1, 4.5, 3.9)

SF: Jerian Grant (5.6, 1.5, 1.6)

PF: Taj Gibson (11.7, 7.0, 1.1)

C: Robin Lopez (9.6, 6.9, 0.9)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg (career: 68-66, 0.507)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (25.6, 4.3, 6.3)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.4, 3.9, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.4, 4.8)

PF: Draymond Green (10.5, 8.4, 7.4)

C: JaVale McGee (5.8, 2.7, 0.2)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 183-32, 0.851)

Injury Report

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out, Klay Thompson (personal) is questionable.

Bulls: Jimmy Butler (heel) is questionable, Cristiano Felicio (leg) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

The Bulls allow only 8.9-3's made per game which is tied for 5th..GSW vs Bulls 7pm @957thegame — Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) February 8, 2017

Shot chart…thru 51 games… Durant is averaging 17.01 shots per game..Curry is averaging 17.96, and Thompson 17.24 per game..amazing — Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) February 8, 2017

