Chicago Bulls (26-26) at Golden State Warriors (43-8)
Tip-Off: Wednesday, February 08, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Chicago Bulls (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Michael Carter-Williams (8.8, 4.8, 2.6)
SG: Dwyane Wade (19.1, 4.5, 3.9)
SF: Jerian Grant (5.6, 1.5, 1.6)
PF: Taj Gibson (11.7, 7.0, 1.1)
C: Robin Lopez (9.6, 6.9, 0.9)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg (career: 68-66, 0.507)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (25.6, 4.3, 6.3)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.4, 3.9, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.4, 4.8)
PF: Draymond Green (10.5, 8.4, 7.4)
C: JaVale McGee (5.8, 2.7, 0.2)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 183-32, 0.851)
Injury Report
Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out, Klay Thompson (personal) is questionable.
Bulls: Jimmy Butler (heel) is questionable, Cristiano Felicio (leg) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Bulls (last season), on January 20, 2016, the Warriors defeated the Bulls 117-106 at the Golden 1 Center. FINAL RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (39-4) Stay Clicking, Dominate Chicago Bulls, 125-94
- Bulls at Kings, on February 6, 2017, the Suns defeated the Bulls 105-103 at the Golden 1 Center. Bulls Pull Off Remarkable Feat in Win Over Kings Monday
- Warriors at Kings, on February 4, 2017, the Kings defeated the Warriors 133-1201 at the Staples Center. Kings stun Warriors in overtime
Game Notes
-
The Bulls allow only 8.9-3's made per game which is tied for 5th..GSW vs Bulls 7pm @957thegame
— Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) February 8, 2017
-
Shot chart…thru 51 games… Durant is averaging 17.01 shots per game..Curry is averaging 17.96, and Thompson 17.24 per game..amazing
— Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) February 8, 2017