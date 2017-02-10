Golden State Warriors (44-8) at Memphis Grizzlies (33-22)

Tip-Off: Friday, February 10, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT

Location: Fedex Forum, Memphis, TN

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (25.3, 4.2, 6.3)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.5, 3.9, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.7, 8.4, 4.9)

PF: Draymond Green (10.7, 8.4, 7.3)

C: JaVale McGee (5.9, 2.7, 0.2)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 184-32, 0.852)

Memphis Grizzlies (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Mike Conley (19.1, 3.6, 6.2)

SG: Tony Allen (9.4, 5.6, 1.2)

SF: James Ennis (7.8, 4.4, 1.1)

PF: JaMychal Green (9.2, 7.4, 1.3)

C: Marc Gasol (20.8, 6.1, 4.1)

Head Coach: David Fizdale (career: 33-22, 0.600)

Injury Report

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out, Javale McGee (glutes) is questionable.

Grizzlies: Zach Randolph (foot) is questionable, Chandler Parsons (rest) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

The Warriors have been out-rebounded in each of their eight losses this season. Fourth-quarter execution has become somewhat of a concern, a reality highlighted by late meltdowns against Cleveland and Memphis. — Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle

