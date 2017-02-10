Golden State Warriors (44-8) at Memphis Grizzlies (33-22)
Tip-Off: Friday, February 10, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT
Location: Fedex Forum, Memphis, TN
TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (25.3, 4.2, 6.3)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.5, 3.9, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.7, 8.4, 4.9)
PF: Draymond Green (10.7, 8.4, 7.3)
C: JaVale McGee (5.9, 2.7, 0.2)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 184-32, 0.852)
Memphis Grizzlies (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Mike Conley (19.1, 3.6, 6.2)
SG: Tony Allen (9.4, 5.6, 1.2)
SF: James Ennis (7.8, 4.4, 1.1)
PF: JaMychal Green (9.2, 7.4, 1.3)
C: Marc Gasol (20.8, 6.1, 4.1)
Head Coach: David Fizdale (career: 33-22, 0.600)
Injury Report
Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out, Javale McGee (glutes) is questionable.
Grizzlies: Zach Randolph (foot) is questionable, Chandler Parsons (rest) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Grizzlies at Warriors, on January 6, 2017, the Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 125-117 in OT at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: 79 POINTS FOR CURRY, DURANT, KLAY TOO MUCH FOR PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (15-22), WARRIORS (31-5) WIN, 125-117
- Suns at Grizzlies, on February 8, 2017, the Grizzlies defeated the Suns 110-91 at the Fedex Forum. Grizzlies surge past Suns, 110-91
- Bulls at Warriors, on February 8, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Bulls 123-92 at Oracle Arena. Warriors Handle Bulls
Game Notes
- The Warriors have been out-rebounded in each of their eight losses this season. Fourth-quarter execution has become somewhat of a concern, a reality highlighted by late meltdowns against Cleveland and Memphis. — Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle