Golden State Warriors (45-8) at Oklahoma City Thunder (31-23)
Tip-Off: Saturday, February 11, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT
Location: Chesapeake Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (25.2, 4.2, 6.3)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.8, 3.8, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.7, 8.3, 4.9)
PF: Draymond Green (10.5, 8.5, 7.4)
C: JaVale McGee (5.9, 2.8, 0.2)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 185-32, 0.853)
Oklahoma City Thunder (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Russell Westbrook (30.9, 10.5, 10.2)
SG: Victor Oladipo (16.0, 4.4, 2.5)
SF: Andre Roberson (6.6, 5.1, 1.0)
PF: Domantas Sabonis (6.0, 3.7, 1.1)
C: Steven Adams (12.1, 7.9, 1.2)
Head Coach: Billy Donovan (career: 86-50, 0.632)
Injury Report
Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out.
Thunder: Enes Kanter (arm) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Thunder at Warriors, on January 18, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Thunder 121-100 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: DURANT TORCHES OKC THUNDER (25-19) FOR 40, WARRIORS (36-6) WIN BIG, 121-100
- Cavaliers at Thunder, on February 9, 2017, the Thunder defeated the Cavaliers 118-109 at Chesepeake Arena. Russell Westbrook closes out Cavs, setting stage for Saturday showdown
- Warriors at Grizzlies, on February 10, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 112-107 at the Fedex Forum. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: DRAYMOND REACHES TRIPLE-DOUBLE SANS POINTS COLUMN, WARRIORS (45-8) DRILL MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (33-23), 122-107
