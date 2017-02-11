Quantcast
PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (45-8) at Oklahoma City Thunder (31-23) – Durant’s First Return To OKC
Posted by on February 11, 2017

Golden State Warriors (45-8) at Oklahoma City Thunder (31-23)

Tip-Off: Saturday, February 11, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT

Location: Chesapeake Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (25.2, 4.2, 6.3)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.8, 3.8, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.7, 8.3, 4.9)

PF: Draymond Green (10.5, 8.5, 7.4)

C: JaVale McGee (5.9, 2.8, 0.2)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 185-32, 0.853)

Oklahoma City Thunder (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Russell Westbrook (30.9, 10.5, 10.2)

SG: Victor Oladipo (16.0, 4.4, 2.5)

SF: Andre Roberson (6.6, 5.1, 1.0)

PF: Domantas Sabonis (6.0, 3.7, 1.1)

C: Steven Adams (12.1, 7.9, 1.2)

Head Coach: Billy Donovan (career: 86-50, 0.632)

Injury Report

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out.

Thunder: Enes Kanter (arm) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

