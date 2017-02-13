Quantcast
PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (46-8) at Denver Nuggets (24-30) —Klay And Livingston Out
Posted by on February 13, 2017

Golden State Warriors (46-8) at Denver Nuggets (24-30)

Tip-Off: Monday, February 13, 2017, – 6:00 PM PDT

Location: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (25.2, 4.3, 6.4)

SG: Patrick McCaw (3.0, 1.0, 0.9)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.9, 8.4, 4.8)

PF: Draymond Green (10.4, 8.5, 7.4)

C: JaVale McGee (6.1, 2.8, 0.2)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 186-32, 0.853)

Denver Nuggets (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Jameer Nelson (8.7, 2.3, 4.8)

SG: Gary Harris (13.1, 3.2, 2.6)

SF: Will Barton (13.5, 4.5, 3.3)

PF: Wilson Chandler (15.6, 6.7, 2.1)

C: Nikola Jokic (16.3, 8.6, 4.2)

Head Coach: Mike Malone (career: 96-146, 0.397)

Injury Report

Warriors: Klay Thompson (heel) is out, Shaun Livingston (personal) is out, David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out.

Nuggets: Gary Harris (hamstring) is probable, Wilson Chandler (illness) is questionable, Darrell Arthur (knee) is out, Kenneth Faried (ankle) is out, Danilo Gallinari (groin) is out, Emmanuel Mudiay (back) is doubtful.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

  • Injury update: Shaun Livingston (personal) & Klay Thompson (sore right arch) are OUT for tonight’s game at Denver. Pachulia & West also out. — @WarriorsPR – Warriors PR
  • Updated Nuggets injury report:

    Harris – Probable
    Chandler – Questionable
    Mudiay – Doubtful
    Arthur – Out
    Faried – Out
    Gallinari – Out — @NBAWind – Harrison Wind

  • Tim Connely says Mason Plumlee could possibly be in the line up tonight vs. — @DuvalierJohnson – Duvalier Johnson
  • Offensive Rating leaders since Jan. 1

    1. @warriors — 116.3
    2. @nuggets — 113.5
    3. @celtics — 112.7
    No. 4 – 30: http://on.nba.com/2ld22it@NBAcom – NBA.com

  • Jusuf Nurkic traded by Nuggets to Portland for Mason Plumlee — Christopher Dempsey, Denver Post
  • Golden State to sign guard Briante Weber to second 10-day, league sources tell ESPN. Four teams inquired about his services in interim. — @ChrisBHaynes – Chris Haynes
  • GSW & DEN are the only 2 teams in the NBA to rank in the top-10 in PTS, REBS & AST per game. In fact, they both rank in the top 6 in all 3 — @Wittnessed – Brian Witt
  • Nikola Jokic is the 4th player to score 40+ at MSG under the age of 22. The other 3 were Kyrie Irving, MJ and the Warriors Rick Barry(1965). — @warriorsvox – Tim Roye
  • The NBA’s per minute leader in plus-minus right now is…JaVale McGee — @SherwoodStrauss – Ethan Strauss