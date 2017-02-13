Golden State Warriors (46-8) at Denver Nuggets (24-30)

Tip-Off: Monday, February 13, 2017, – 6:00 PM PDT

Location: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (25.2, 4.3, 6.4)

SG: Patrick McCaw (3.0, 1.0, 0.9)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.9, 8.4, 4.8)

PF: Draymond Green (10.4, 8.5, 7.4)

C: JaVale McGee (6.1, 2.8, 0.2)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 186-32, 0.853)

Denver Nuggets (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Jameer Nelson (8.7, 2.3, 4.8)

SG: Gary Harris (13.1, 3.2, 2.6)

SF: Will Barton (13.5, 4.5, 3.3)

PF: Wilson Chandler (15.6, 6.7, 2.1)

C: Nikola Jokic (16.3, 8.6, 4.2)

Head Coach: Mike Malone (career: 96-146, 0.397)

Injury Report

Warriors: Klay Thompson (heel) is out, Shaun Livingston (personal) is out, David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out.

Nuggets: Gary Harris (hamstring) is probable, Wilson Chandler (illness) is questionable, Darrell Arthur (knee) is out, Kenneth Faried (ankle) is out, Danilo Gallinari (groin) is out, Emmanuel Mudiay (back) is doubtful.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

