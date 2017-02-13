Golden State Warriors (46-8) at Denver Nuggets (24-30)
Tip-Off: Monday, February 13, 2017, – 6:00 PM PDT
Location: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (25.2, 4.3, 6.4)
SG: Patrick McCaw (3.0, 1.0, 0.9)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.9, 8.4, 4.8)
PF: Draymond Green (10.4, 8.5, 7.4)
C: JaVale McGee (6.1, 2.8, 0.2)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 186-32, 0.853)
Denver Nuggets (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Jameer Nelson (8.7, 2.3, 4.8)
SG: Gary Harris (13.1, 3.2, 2.6)
SF: Will Barton (13.5, 4.5, 3.3)
PF: Wilson Chandler (15.6, 6.7, 2.1)
C: Nikola Jokic (16.3, 8.6, 4.2)
Head Coach: Mike Malone (career: 96-146, 0.397)
Injury Report
Warriors: Klay Thompson (heel) is out, Shaun Livingston (personal) is out, David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out.
Nuggets: Gary Harris (hamstring) is probable, Wilson Chandler (illness) is questionable, Darrell Arthur (knee) is out, Kenneth Faried (ankle) is out, Danilo Gallinari (groin) is out, Emmanuel Mudiay (back) is doubtful.
Previous Matchups
- Nuggets at Warriors, on January 3, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Nuggets 127-119 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: DRAYMOND BEASTS LATE BUCKETS AS WARRIORS DEFEAT DENVER NUGGETS, 127-119
- Cavaliers at Nuggets, on February 11, 2017, the Cavaliers defeated the Nuggets 125-109 at Pepsi Center. King James Takes Over, Cavs Beat Nuggets 125 – 109
- Warriors at Thunder, on February 10, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Thunder 112-107 at the Cesepeake Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WESTBROOK’S 47 NO MATCH FOR 34-26-26 FROM WARRIORS’ (46-8) BIG THREE AS OKC THUNDER (31-24) SUCCUMBS, 130-114
Game Notes
- Injury update: Shaun Livingston (personal) & Klay Thompson (sore right arch) are OUT for tonight’s game at Denver. Pachulia & West also out. — @WarriorsPR – Warriors PR
Updated Nuggets injury report:
Harris – Probable
Chandler – Questionable
Mudiay – Doubtful
Arthur – Out
Faried – Out
Gallinari – Out — @NBAWind – Harrison Wind
- Tim Connely says Mason Plumlee could possibly be in the line up tonight vs. — @DuvalierJohnson – Duvalier Johnson
Offensive Rating leaders since Jan. 1
1. @warriors — 116.3
2. @nuggets — 113.5
3. @celtics — 112.7
No. 4 – 30: http://on.nba.com/2ld22it — @NBAcom – NBA.com
- Jusuf Nurkic traded by Nuggets to Portland for Mason Plumlee — Christopher Dempsey, Denver Post
- Golden State to sign guard Briante Weber to second 10-day, league sources tell ESPN. Four teams inquired about his services in interim. — @ChrisBHaynes – Chris Haynes
- GSW & DEN are the only 2 teams in the NBA to rank in the top-10 in PTS, REBS & AST per game. In fact, they both rank in the top 6 in all 3 — @Wittnessed – Brian Witt
- Nikola Jokic is the 4th player to score 40+ at MSG under the age of 22. The other 3 were Kyrie Irving, MJ and the Warriors Rick Barry(1965). — @warriorsvox – Tim Roye
- The NBA’s per minute leader in plus-minus right now is…JaVale McGee — @SherwoodStrauss – Ethan Strauss