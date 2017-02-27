Golden State Warriors (49-9) at Philadelphia 76ers (22-36)
Tip-Off: Monday, February 27, 2017, – 4:00 PM PDT
Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.9, 4.4, 6.3)
SG: Klay Thompson (22.1, 3.8, 2.1)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.7, 8.4, 4.9)
PF: Draymond Green (10.0, 8.1, 7.1)
C: Zaza Pachulia (6.0, 6.0, 2.0)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 189-33, 0.851)
Philadelphia 76ers (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: T.J. McConnell (6.4, 3.0, 6.2)
SG: Gerald Henderson (9.9, 2.6, 1.7)
SF: Robert Covington (12.2, 6.3, 1.6)
PF: Dario Saric (11.1, 6.2, 1.8)
C: Jahlil Okafor (11.8, 4.8, 1.1)
Head Coach: Brett Brown (career: 69-235, 0.227)
Injury Report
Warriors: Kevin Durant (hand) is probable.
Sixers: Jerryd Bayless (wrist) is out, Andrew Bogut (personal) is out, Joel Embiid (knee) is out, Ben Simmons (foot) is out, Tiago Splitter (calf) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Sixers at Warriors (last season), on March 23, 2016, the Warriors defeated the Sixers 117-101 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS: KLAY SCORES 40 AGAIN, DRAYMOND TRIPLE DOUBLES AS WARRIORS (66-7) DEFEAT PHILADELPHIA 76ERS, 117-105
- Knicks at Sixers, on February 25 2017, the Knicks defeated the Sixers 110-109 at the Wells Fargo Center. SIXERS’ TRIO OF DOUBLE-DOUBLES OVERSHADOWED IN LOSS TO KNICKS
- Nets at Warriors, on February 25, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Nets 123-113 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Splash Brothers And McCaw Step Up In Durant’s Absence, Warriors (49-9) Defeat Brooklyn Nets (9-49), 112-95Win, 123-113
Game Notes
- For tonight’s game at Philadelphia: Kevin Durant (left hand contusion) has been upgraded to probable. — @WarriorsPR – Warriors PR