Golden State Warriors (49-9) at Philadelphia 76ers (22-36)

Tip-Off: Monday, February 27, 2017, – 4:00 PM PDT

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.9, 4.4, 6.3)

SG: Klay Thompson (22.1, 3.8, 2.1)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.7, 8.4, 4.9)

PF: Draymond Green (10.0, 8.1, 7.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (6.0, 6.0, 2.0)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 189-33, 0.851)

Philadelphia 76ers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: T.J. McConnell (6.4, 3.0, 6.2)

SG: Gerald Henderson (9.9, 2.6, 1.7)

SF: Robert Covington (12.2, 6.3, 1.6)

PF: Dario Saric (11.1, 6.2, 1.8)

C: Jahlil Okafor (11.8, 4.8, 1.1)

Head Coach: Brett Brown (career: 69-235, 0.227)

Injury Report

Warriors: Kevin Durant (hand) is probable.

Sixers: Jerryd Bayless (wrist) is out, Andrew Bogut (personal) is out, Joel Embiid (knee) is out, Ben Simmons (foot) is out, Tiago Splitter (calf) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

