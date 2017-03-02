Quantcast
PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (50-10) at Chicago Bulls (30-30) — Life Without Durant Begins, Matt Barnes Signed And Available Tonight
Posted by on March 2, 2017

Golden State Warriors (50-10) at Chicago Bulls (30-30)

Tip-Off: Thursday, March 02, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT

Location: United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.8, 4.4, 6.3)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.9, 3.7, 2.1)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.5, 1.1, 0.9)

PF: Draymond Green (10.2, 8.1, 7.3)

C: Zaza Pachulia (6.3, 6.1, 2.0)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 190-34, 0.848)

Chicago Bulls (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Jerian Grant (5.8, 1.6, 1.6)

SG: Dwyane Wade (19.2, 4.6, 4.0)

SF: Jimmy Butler (24.0, 6.3, 5.1)

PF: Bobby Portis (5.0, 3.5, 0.5)

C: Robin Lopez (10.0, 6.7, 1.0)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg (career: 72-70, 0.507)

Injury Report

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out

Bulls: Michael Carter-Williams (knee) is questionable, Paul Zipser (ankle) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

  • OFFICIAL: Warriors sign veteran forward Matt Barnes to contract. He will be in uniform for tonight’s game in Chicago. — @WarriorsPR – Warriors PR