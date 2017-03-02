Golden State Warriors (50-10) at Chicago Bulls (30-30)
Tip-Off: Thursday, March 02, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT
Location: United Center, Chicago, IL
TV: TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.8, 4.4, 6.3)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.9, 3.7, 2.1)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.5, 1.1, 0.9)
PF: Draymond Green (10.2, 8.1, 7.3)
C: Zaza Pachulia (6.3, 6.1, 2.0)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 190-34, 0.848)
Chicago Bulls (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Jerian Grant (5.8, 1.6, 1.6)
SG: Dwyane Wade (19.2, 4.6, 4.0)
SF: Jimmy Butler (24.0, 6.3, 5.1)
PF: Bobby Portis (5.0, 3.5, 0.5)
C: Robin Lopez (10.0, 6.7, 1.0)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg (career: 72-70, 0.507)
Injury Report
Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out
Bulls: Michael Carter-Williams (knee) is questionable, Paul Zipser (ankle) is questionable.
Previous Matchups
- Bulls at Warriors, on February 8, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Bulls 123-92 at Oracle Arena. Warriors Handle Bulls
- Nuggets at Bulls, on February 28 2017, the Nuggets defeated the Bulls 125-107 at the United Center. Nikola Jokic records third triple-double as Nuggets score key road win over Chicago Bulls
- Warriors at Wizards, on February 28, 2017, the Wizards defeated the Warriors 112-108 at the Verizon Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (50-10) Fight Back But Fall Short To Washington Wizards (35-23), 112-108
Game Notes
- OFFICIAL: Warriors sign veteran forward Matt Barnes to contract. He will be in uniform for tonight’s game in Chicago. — @WarriorsPR – Warriors PR