Golden State Warriors (50-11) at New York Knicks (25-37)

Tip-Off: Saturday, March 05, 2017, – 12:30 PM PDT

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.8, 4.4, 6.3)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.8, 3.7, 2.1)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.6, 1.2, 0.9)

PF: Draymond Green (10.2, 8.1, 7.3)

C: Zaza Pachulia (6.3, 6.1, 1.9)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 190-35, 0.844)

New York Knicks (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Derrick Rose (17.7, 4.0, 4.4)

SG: Courtney Lee (10.5, 3.4, 2.1)

SF: Carmelo Anthony (23.3, 6.0, 2.9)

PF: Lance Thomas (5.8, 2.5, 0.6)

C: Kristaps Porzingis (18.2, 7.1, 1.3)

Head Coach: Jeff Hornacek (career: 126-149, 0.458)

Injury Report

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out

Bulls: Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is questionable, Maurice Ndour (ankle) is out, Joakim Noah (ankle) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

Follow @zoe_lu

Follow @brandonchan