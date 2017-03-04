Golden State Warriors (50-11) at New York Knicks (25-37)
Tip-Off: Saturday, March 05, 2017, – 12:30 PM PDT
Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.8, 4.4, 6.3)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.8, 3.7, 2.1)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.6, 1.2, 0.9)
PF: Draymond Green (10.2, 8.1, 7.3)
C: Zaza Pachulia (6.3, 6.1, 1.9)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 190-35, 0.844)
New York Knicks (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Derrick Rose (17.7, 4.0, 4.4)
SG: Courtney Lee (10.5, 3.4, 2.1)
SF: Carmelo Anthony (23.3, 6.0, 2.9)
PF: Lance Thomas (5.8, 2.5, 0.6)
C: Kristaps Porzingis (18.2, 7.1, 1.3)
Head Coach: Jeff Hornacek (career: 126-149, 0.458)
Injury Report
Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out
Bulls: Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is questionable, Maurice Ndour (ankle) is out, Joakim Noah (ankle) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Knicks at Warriors On December 15, 2016, the Warriors defeat the Knicks 103-90 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS: JaVale Sparks Warriors (23-4) w 17 Pts, Dubs Beat Knicks 103-90
- Sixers at Knicks, on March 03, 2017, the Nuggets defeated the Bulls 105-102 at Madison Square Garden. Carmelo takes jab at Knicks coaches after ugly loss to 76ers
- Warriors at Bulls, on March 02, 2017, the Bulls defeated the Warriors 94-87 at the United Center. Warriors start life without Durant ice-cold in streak-snapping loss to Bulls