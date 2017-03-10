Quantcast
PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (52-12) at Minnesota Timberwolves (26-37) — Livingston Rest On The First Of Back-To-Back Ending At Spurs
Posted by on March 10, 2017

Golden State Warriors (52-12) at Minnesota Timberwolves (26-37)

Tip-Off: Friday, March 10, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (18.9, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.3, 1.0)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.7, 4.0)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 192-36, 0.842)

Minnesota Timberwolves (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Ricky Rubio (10.0, 4.3, 8.4)

SG: Andrew Wiggins (20.0, 4.1, 2.2)

SF: Shabazz Muhammad (9.6, 3.0, 0.6)

PF: Gorgui Dieng (8.8, 7.2, 1.6)

C: Karl-Anthony Towns (20.8, 11.3, 2.4)

Head Coach: Tom Thibodeau (career: 281-176, 0.615)

Injury Report

Warriors: Shaun Livingston (rest) is out, Kevin Durant (knee) is out

Timberwolves: Zach LaVine (knee) is out, Shabazz Muhammad (illness) is questionable, Adreian Payne (illness) is questionable, Nikola Pekovic (achilles) is out, Brandon Rush (illness) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

  • Golden State Warriors will rest guard Shaun Livingston for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. — @ChrisBHaynes – Chris Haynes
  • Golden State has struggled in the last 5 games..their Offensive Rating is 103.7 during that time and would be ranked 25th. — @warriorsvox – Tim Roye