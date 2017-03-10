Golden State Warriors (52-12) at Minnesota Timberwolves (26-37)

Tip-Off: Friday, March 10, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (18.9, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.3, 1.0)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.7, 4.0)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 192-36, 0.842)

Minnesota Timberwolves (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Ricky Rubio (10.0, 4.3, 8.4)

SG: Andrew Wiggins (20.0, 4.1, 2.2)

SF: Shabazz Muhammad (9.6, 3.0, 0.6)

PF: Gorgui Dieng (8.8, 7.2, 1.6)

C: Karl-Anthony Towns (20.8, 11.3, 2.4)

Head Coach: Tom Thibodeau (career: 281-176, 0.615)

Injury Report

Warriors: Shaun Livingston (rest) is out, Kevin Durant (knee) is out

Timberwolves: Zach LaVine (knee) is out, Shabazz Muhammad (illness) is questionable, Adreian Payne (illness) is questionable, Nikola Pekovic (achilles) is out, Brandon Rush (illness) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

Golden State Warriors will rest guard Shaun Livingston for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. — @ChrisBHaynes – Chris Haynes

Golden State has struggled in the last 5 games..their Offensive Rating is 103.7 during that time and would be ranked 25th. — @warriorsvox – Tim Roye

Follow @zoe_lu

Follow @brandonchan