Golden State Warriors (52-12) at Minnesota Timberwolves (26-37)
Tip-Off: Friday, March 10, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT
Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (18.9, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.3, 1.0)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.7, 4.0)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 192-36, 0.842)
Minnesota Timberwolves (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Ricky Rubio (10.0, 4.3, 8.4)
SG: Andrew Wiggins (20.0, 4.1, 2.2)
SF: Shabazz Muhammad (9.6, 3.0, 0.6)
PF: Gorgui Dieng (8.8, 7.2, 1.6)
C: Karl-Anthony Towns (20.8, 11.3, 2.4)
Head Coach: Tom Thibodeau (career: 281-176, 0.615)
Injury Report
Warriors: Shaun Livingston (rest) is out, Kevin Durant (knee) is out
Timberwolves: Zach LaVine (knee) is out, Shabazz Muhammad (illness) is questionable, Adreian Payne (illness) is questionable, Nikola Pekovic (achilles) is out, Brandon Rush (illness) is questionable.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Timberwolves On December 11, 2016, the Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108. Klay Thompson sparks Warriors’ rally in 4th against Wolves
-
Clippers at Timberwolves, on March 08, 2017, the Timberwolves defeated the Clippers 107-99 at Target Center. Timberwolves look like a playoff team in win over Clippers
- Celtics at Warrirors, on March 08, 2017, the Celtics defeated the Warriors 99-86 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (52-12) Run Out Of Gas, Can’t Catch Boston Celtics (41-24), 99-86
Game Notes
- Golden State Warriors will rest guard Shaun Livingston for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. — @ChrisBHaynes – Chris Haynes
- Golden State has struggled in the last 5 games..their Offensive Rating is 103.7 during that time and would be ranked 25th. — @warriorsvox – Tim Roye