Golden State Warriors (52-13) at San Antonio Spurs (50-14)
Tip-Off: Saturday, March 11, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT
Location: ATT Center, San Antonio, TX
TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Shaun Livingston (6.6, 2.5, 3.2)
SG: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.0)
SF: Matt Barnes (8.2, 4.6, 1.8)
PF: Kevon Looney (2.6, 2.3, 0.5)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 192-37, 0.838)
San Antonio Spurs (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Patty Mills (7.8, 1.5, 2.1)
SG: Danny Green (8.9, 3.4, 1.6)
SF: Jonathon Simmons (6.1, 2.0, 1.3)
PF: Pau Gasol (17.9, 9.4, 3.3)
C: Dewayne Dedmon (4.2, 5.0, 0.3)
Head Coach: Gregg Popovich (career: 1139-499, 0.695)
Injury Report
Stephen Curry (rest) is out, Klay Thompson (rest) is out, Draymond Green (rest) is out, Andre Iguodala (rest) is out Kevin Durant (knee) is out
Spurs: Kyle Anderson (knee) is questionable, Kawhi Leonard (concussion) is out, Tony Parker (back) is questionable, LaMarcus Aldridge (heart) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Spurs at Warriors On October 25, 2016, the Spurs beat the Warriors 129-100 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Kawhi Leonard And LaMarcus Aldridge Make Warriors Pay For Late-Quarter Mistakes, San Antonio Spurs Win, 129-100
- Spurs at Thunder, on March 10, 2017, the Thunder defeated the Spurs 102-92 at Cheseapeak Energy Arena. Spurs win-streak ends at OKC as Leonard exits early
- Warriors at Timberwolves, on March 10, 2017, the Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 103-102 at the Target Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (52-13) Fall Short, Minnesota Timberwolves (26-37) Squeak Out 103-102 Win