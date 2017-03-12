Golden State Warriors (52-13) at San Antonio Spurs (50-14)

Tip-Off: Saturday, March 11, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT

Location: ATT Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Shaun Livingston (6.6, 2.5, 3.2)

SG: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.0)

SF: Matt Barnes (8.2, 4.6, 1.8)

PF: Kevon Looney (2.6, 2.3, 0.5)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 192-37, 0.838)

San Antonio Spurs (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Patty Mills (7.8, 1.5, 2.1)

SG: Danny Green (8.9, 3.4, 1.6)

SF: Jonathon Simmons (6.1, 2.0, 1.3)

PF: Pau Gasol (17.9, 9.4, 3.3)

C: Dewayne Dedmon (4.2, 5.0, 0.3)

Head Coach: Gregg Popovich (career: 1139-499, 0.695)

Injury Report

Stephen Curry (rest) is out, Klay Thompson (rest) is out, Draymond Green (rest) is out, Andre Iguodala (rest) is out Kevin Durant (knee) is out

Spurs: Kyle Anderson (knee) is questionable, Kawhi Leonard (concussion) is out, Tony Parker (back) is questionable, LaMarcus Aldridge (heart) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

