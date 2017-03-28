Quantcast
PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (59-14) at Houston Rockets (51-22) — Tough Texas Two-Step Back-To-Back Starts In HOU
Posted by on March 28, 2017

Golden State Warriors (59-14) at Houston Rockets (51-22)

Tip-Off: Tuesday, March 28, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: CSNBA & NBATV Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.0)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 199-38, 0.840)

Houston Rockets (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: James Harden (22.1, 5.0, 5.7)

SG: Patrick Beverley (9.3, 4.0, 3.3)

SF: Eric Gordon (16.6, 2.5, 3.2)

PF: Trevor Ariza (10.4, 4.8, 2.1)

C: Clint Capela (8.8, 6.7, 0.7)

Head Coach: Mike D’Antoni (career: 506-448, 0.530)

Injury Report

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.

Rockets: Ryan Anderson (ankle) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

  • Houston has made 1,070 three-pointers, eight shy of breaking the NBA single-season record of 1,077 Golden State set last season. — @Con_Chron –
    Connor Letourneau
  • The Warriors are first in Offensive Rating at 113 and Houston is 2nd at 112.5. — @warriorsvox –
    Tim Roye
  • Rockets hope to be ‘cold-blooded’ against Warriors — Calvin Watkins, ESPN
  • Rockets’ tweaks without Anderson remind of Warriors heading into showdown of NBAs top two offenses — Jonathan Feigen, Houston Chronicle