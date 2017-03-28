Golden State Warriors (59-14) at Houston Rockets (51-22)
Tip-Off: Tuesday, March 28, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
TV: CSNBA & NBATV Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.0)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 199-38, 0.840)
Houston Rockets (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: James Harden (22.1, 5.0, 5.7)
SG: Patrick Beverley (9.3, 4.0, 3.3)
SF: Eric Gordon (16.6, 2.5, 3.2)
PF: Trevor Ariza (10.4, 4.8, 2.1)
C: Clint Capela (8.8, 6.7, 0.7)
Head Coach: Mike D’Antoni (career: 506-448, 0.530)
Injury Report
Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.
Rockets: Ryan Anderson (ankle) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Rockets, on January 20, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Rockets 125-108 at the Toyota Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS (37-6) CLICK ON ALL CYLINDERS, HOUSTON ROCKETS (33-13) CAN’T KEEP UP, 125-108
- Thunder at Rockets, on March 26, 2017, the Rockets defeated the Thunder 137-125 at the Toyota Center. Rockets use offense to roll past Thunder
- Grizzlies at Warriors, on March 26, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 106-94 in OT at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (58-14) Zoom Past Memphis Grizzlies (40-32), 106-94
Game Notes
-
Houston has made 1,070 three-pointers, eight shy of breaking the NBA single-season record of 1,077 Golden State set last season. — @Con_Chron –
Connor Letourneau
-
The Warriors are first in Offensive Rating at 113 and Houston is 2nd at 112.5. — @warriorsvox –
Tim Roye
- Rockets hope to be ‘cold-blooded’ against Warriors — Calvin Watkins, ESPN
- Rockets’ tweaks without Anderson remind of Warriors heading into showdown of NBAs top two offenses — Jonathan Feigen, Houston Chronicle