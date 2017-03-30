Quantcast
PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (60-14) at San Antonio Spurs (57-16) — Battle For No. 1 Seed Continues With Draymond Okay After Ankle Tweak, McAdoo Probable
Posted by on March 29, 2017

Golden State Warriors (60-14) at San Antonio Spurs (57-16)

Tip-Off: Wednesday, March 29, 2017, – 6:30 PM PDT

Location: ATT Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: CSNBA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.1)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 200-38, 0.840)

San Antonio Spurs (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Tony Parker (16.2, 2.8, 5.8)

SG: Danny Green (8.9, 3.4, 1.6)

SF: Kawhi Leonard (16.2, 6.2, 2.2)

PF: LaMarcus Aldridge (19.1, 8.3, 1.9)

C: Dewayne Dedmon (4.3, 5.1, 0.3)

Head Coach: Gregg Popovich (career: 1146-501, 0.696)

Injury Report

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.

Spurs: Dejounte Murray (ankle) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

  • Draymond Green is not currently listed on the injury report, so would assume he’s available tonight — @Wittnessed –
    Brian Witt