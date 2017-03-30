Golden State Warriors (60-14) at San Antonio Spurs (57-16)
Tip-Off: Wednesday, March 29, 2017, – 6:30 PM PDT
Location: ATT Center, San Antonio, TX
TV: CSNBA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.1)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 200-38, 0.840)
San Antonio Spurs (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Tony Parker (16.2, 2.8, 5.8)
SG: Danny Green (8.9, 3.4, 1.6)
SF: Kawhi Leonard (16.2, 6.2, 2.2)
PF: LaMarcus Aldridge (19.1, 8.3, 1.9)
C: Dewayne Dedmon (4.3, 5.1, 0.3)
Head Coach: Gregg Popovich (career: 1146-501, 0.696)
Injury Report
Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.
Spurs: Dejounte Murray (ankle) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Spurs at Warriors On October 25, 2016, the Spurs beat the Warriors 129-100 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Kawhi Leonard And LaMarcus Aldridge Make Warriors Pay For Late-Quarter Mistakes, San Antonio Spurs Win, 129-100
- Cavaliers at Spurs, on March 27, 2017, the Spurs defeated the Cavaliers 103-74 at the ATT Center. San Antonio Spurs elbow Cleveland Cavaliers out of first place in East
- Warriors at Rockets, on March 28d, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Rockets 113-106 in at the Toyota Center.FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Stephen Curry And Draymond Show Resiliency, Warriors (60-14) Outlast Rockets (51-23), 113-106
Game Notes
Woke up feeling blessed by God to play this game! Bunch a gnarly stitches and so much luv from y'all. Thanks for thinking about the kid 🤙 pic.twitter.com/nGFfhgVlhC
— James Michael McAdoo (@jamesmcadoo) March 29, 2017
Draymond Green is not currently listed on the injury report, so would assume he’s available tonight — @Wittnessed –
Brian Witt