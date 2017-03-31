Quantcast
PREVIEW: Houston Rockets (51-23) at Golden State Warriors (61-14) — Keeping The Momentum Going For 10 Straight
Posted by on March 31, 2017

Houston Rockets (51-24) at Golden State Warriors (61-14)

Tip-Off: Friday, March 31, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Houston Rockets (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Patrick Beverley (9.3, 4.0, 3.3)

SG: James Harden (22.1, 5.0, 5.7)

SF: Eric Gordon (16.6, 2.5, 3.2)

PF: Trevor Ariza (10.4, 4.8, 2.1)

C: Clint Capela (8.9, 6.7, 0.7)

Head Coach: Mike D’Antoni (career: 506-449, 0.530)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.2)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.4, 1.1)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 201-38, 0.841)

Injury Report

Rockets: Ryan Anderson (ankle) is out.

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes