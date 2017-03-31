Houston Rockets (51-24) at Golden State Warriors (61-14)
Tip-Off: Friday, March 31, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Houston Rockets (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Patrick Beverley (9.3, 4.0, 3.3)
SG: James Harden (22.1, 5.0, 5.7)
SF: Eric Gordon (16.6, 2.5, 3.2)
PF: Trevor Ariza (10.4, 4.8, 2.1)
C: Clint Capela (8.9, 6.7, 0.7)
Head Coach: Mike D’Antoni (career: 506-449, 0.530)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.2)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.4, 1.1)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 201-38, 0.841)
Injury Report
Rockets: Ryan Anderson (ankle) is out.
Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Rockets, on March 28, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Rockets 113-106 in at the Toyota Center.FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Stephen Curry And Draymond Show Resiliency, Warriors (60-14) Outlast Rockets (51-23), 113-106
- Rockets at Trail Blazers, on March 30, 2017, the Trail Blazers defeated the Rockets 117-107 at the Moda Center. Lillard leads Trail Blazers past Rockets 117-107 (Mar 30, 2017)
- Warriors at Spurs On March 29, 2017, the Warriors beat the Spurs 110-98 at ATT Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: David West Puts On Clinic For San Antonio Spurs (57-17), Warriors (61-14) Seal Comeback Win, 110-98