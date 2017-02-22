Los Angeles Clippers (35-21) at Golden State Warriors (47-9)
Tip-Off: Thursday, February 23, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Los Angeles Clippers (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Austin Rivers (12.2, 2.1, 3.0)
SG: J.J. Redick (15.1, 2.2, 1.3)
SF: Luc Mbah a Moute (6.1, 2.4, 0.4)
PF: Blake Griffin (21.9, 8.8, 5.0)
C: DeAndre Jordan (12.0, 13.7, 1.2)
Head Coach: Doc Rivers (career: 788-574, 0.579)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
SG: Klay Thompson (22.1, 3.8, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.2, 4.9)
PF: Draymond Green (10.2, 8.2, 7.3)
C: JaVale McGee (6.2, 3.0, 0.2)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 187-33, 0.850)
Injury Report
Clippers: Brice Johnson (back) is out, Chris Paul (thumb) is out.
Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Clippers, on February 2, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Clippers 133-1201 at the Staples Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: YOUNGSTERS COME UP BIG, WARRIORS (43-7) DEFEAT LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (31-19), 133-120
- Hawks at Clippers, on February 15, the Hawks defeated the Clippers 99-84 at the Staples Center. Clippers keep Hawks grounded, coast to 99-84 win
- Kings at Warriors, on February 15, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Kings 109-86 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS (47-9) SPLASH AND SMASH SACRAMENTO KINGS (24-33), 109-86