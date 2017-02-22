Los Angeles Clippers (35-21) at Golden State Warriors (47-9)

Tip-Off: Thursday, February 23, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Los Angeles Clippers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Austin Rivers (12.2, 2.1, 3.0)

SG: J.J. Redick (15.1, 2.2, 1.3)

SF: Luc Mbah a Moute (6.1, 2.4, 0.4)

PF: Blake Griffin (21.9, 8.8, 5.0)

C: DeAndre Jordan (12.0, 13.7, 1.2)

Head Coach: Doc Rivers (career: 788-574, 0.579)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

SG: Klay Thompson (22.1, 3.8, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.2, 4.9)

PF: Draymond Green (10.2, 8.2, 7.3)

C: JaVale McGee (6.2, 3.0, 0.2)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 187-33, 0.850)

Injury Report

Clippers: Brice Johnson (back) is out, Chris Paul (thumb) is out.

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

