Los Angeles Lakers (26-55) at Golden State Warriors (66-15)
Tip-Off: Wenesday, April 12, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: NBC Sports BA Plus Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Los Angeles Lakers (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Jordan Clarkson (14.2, 3.4, 2.8)
SG: Brandon Ingram (9.3, 4.0, 2.1)
SF: Metta World Peace (13.2, 4.5, 2.7)
PF: Julius Randle (12.1, 9.4, 2.6)
C: Larry Nance Jr. (6.3, 5.4, 1.1)
Head Coach: Luke Walton (career: 26-55, 0.321)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.4, 2.3)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.1)
PF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 206-39, 0.841)
Injury Report
Lakers: Luol Deng (coach’s decision) is out, Timofey Mozgov (coach’s decision) is out, D’Angelo Russell (personal) is out, Nick Young (coach’s decision) is out, Ivica Zubac (ankle) is out.
Warriors: Draymond Green (rest) is out, Andre Iguodala (rest) is out, Kevon Looney (hip) is doubtful, Matt Barnes (ankle) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Lakers On November 25, 2016, the Warriors defeat the Lakers 109-85 at the Staples Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Kevin Durant’s 29 Points Pace Warriors’ (14-2) 109-85 Win Over Los Angeles Lakers (8-9)
- Pelicans at Lakers, on April 11, 2017, the Lakers defeated the Pelicans 108-96 at the Staples Center. Metta World Peace scores 18 in possible farewell as Lakers top Pelicans
- Jazz at Warriors On April 10, 2017, the Jazz outlast the Warriors for a 105-99 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (66-15) Bench Can’t Catch Up To Utah Jazz (50-31), 105-99