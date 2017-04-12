Los Angeles Lakers (26-55) at Golden State Warriors (66-15)

Tip-Off: Wenesday, April 12, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: NBC Sports BA Plus Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Jordan Clarkson (14.2, 3.4, 2.8)

SG: Brandon Ingram (9.3, 4.0, 2.1)

SF: Metta World Peace (13.2, 4.5, 2.7)

PF: Julius Randle (12.1, 9.4, 2.6)

C: Larry Nance Jr. (6.3, 5.4, 1.1)

Head Coach: Luke Walton (career: 26-55, 0.321)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.4, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.1)

PF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 206-39, 0.841)

Injury Report

Lakers: Luol Deng (coach’s decision) is out, Timofey Mozgov (coach’s decision) is out, D’Angelo Russell (personal) is out, Nick Young (coach’s decision) is out, Ivica Zubac (ankle) is out.

Warriors: Draymond Green (rest) is out, Andre Iguodala (rest) is out, Kevon Looney (hip) is doubtful, Matt Barnes (ankle) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

