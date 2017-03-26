Quantcast
PREVIEW: Memphis Grizzlies (40-32) at Golden State Warriors (58-14) — Dealing With Zach Randolph At The 4
Posted by on March 26, 2017

Memphis Grizzlies (40-32) at Golden State Warriors (58-14)

Tip-Off: Sunday, March 26, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Mike Conley (14.1, 2.9, 5.7)

SG: Tony Allen (8.2, 3.5, 1.3)

SF: Vince Carter (18.3, 4.6, 3.4)

PF: JaMychal Green (7.4, 5.4, 0.9)

C: Marc Gasol (14.9, 7.6, 3.2)

Head Coach: David Fizdale (career: 40-32, 0.556)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.9, 1.4, 1.0)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 198-38, 0.839)

Injury Report

Grizzlies: Chandler Parsons (knee) is out.

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

  • “He’s brilliant, man,” Green said of West. “I’ve never been around anyone like him.”… It is not only West’s IQ that has impressed his Golden State teammates. In his 14th NBA season, the 36-year-old backup center is showcasing an elite passing ability seldom seen during previous stops in New Orleans, Indiana and San Antonio. — Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle