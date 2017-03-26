Memphis Grizzlies (40-32) at Golden State Warriors (58-14)
Tip-Off: Sunday, March 26, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Memphis Grizzlies (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Mike Conley (14.1, 2.9, 5.7)
SG: Tony Allen (8.2, 3.5, 1.3)
SF: Vince Carter (18.3, 4.6, 3.4)
PF: JaMychal Green (7.4, 5.4, 0.9)
C: Marc Gasol (14.9, 7.6, 3.2)
Head Coach: David Fizdale (career: 40-32, 0.556)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.9, 1.4, 1.0)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 198-38, 0.839)
Injury Report
Grizzlies: Chandler Parsons (knee) is out.
Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Grizzlies at Warriors, on January 6, 2017, the Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 125-117 in OT at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: 79 POINTS FOR CURRY, DURANT, KLAY TOO MUCH FOR PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (15-22), WARRIORS (31-5) WIN, 125-117
- Grizzlies at Spurs, on March 23, 2017, the Spurs defeated the Grizzlies 97-90 at the ATT Center. Aldridge, Leonard lead Spurs to 97-90 win over Grizzlies (Mar 23, 2017)
Game Notes
- “He’s brilliant, man,” Green said of West. “I’ve never been around anyone like him.”… It is not only West’s IQ that has impressed his Golden State teammates. In his 14th NBA season, the 36-year-old backup center is showcasing an elite passing ability seldom seen during previous stops in New Orleans, Indiana and San Antonio. — Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle