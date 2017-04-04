Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Let's Go Warriors
PREVIEW: Minnesota Timberwolves (31-45) at Golden State Warriors (63-14) — Going For 12 Straight, Durant Expected Back In 4 Days
Posted by on April 4, 2017

Minnesota Timberwolves (31-45) at Golden State Warriors (63-14)

Tip-Off: Tuesday, April 04, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: NBC Sports BA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Ricky Rubio (10.3, 4.2, 8.5)

SG: Brandon Rush (6.8, 3.0, 1.0)

SF: Andrew Wiggins (20.2, 4.1, 2.1)

PF: Karl-Anthony Towns (21.5, 11.2, 2.3)

C: Gorgui Dieng (8.9, 7.2, 1.6)

Head Coach: Tom Thibodeau (career: 286-184, 0.609)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.4, 1.1)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 203-38, 0.842)

Injury Report

Timberwolves: Nemanja Bjelica (foot) is out, Zach LaVine (knee) is out, Nikola Pekovic (achilles) is out.

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out, Kevon Looney (hip) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

  • The Golden State Warriors have targeted Saturday night’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans as the return date for Kevin Durant provided that the All-Star forward experiences no setbacks in the final stages of his recovery from a sprained left knee, league sources told ESPN. — Marc Stein, ESPN