Minnesota Timberwolves (31-45) at Golden State Warriors (63-14)
Tip-Off: Tuesday, April 04, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: NBC Sports BA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Minnesota Timberwolves (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Ricky Rubio (10.3, 4.2, 8.5)
SG: Brandon Rush (6.8, 3.0, 1.0)
SF: Andrew Wiggins (20.2, 4.1, 2.1)
PF: Karl-Anthony Towns (21.5, 11.2, 2.3)
C: Gorgui Dieng (8.9, 7.2, 1.6)
Head Coach: Tom Thibodeau (career: 286-184, 0.609)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.4, 1.1)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 203-38, 0.842)
Injury Report
Timberwolves: Nemanja Bjelica (foot) is out, Zach LaVine (knee) is out, Nikola Pekovic (achilles) is out.
Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out, Kevon Looney (hip) is questionable.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Timberwolves, on March 10, 2017, the Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 103-102 at the Target Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (52-13) Fall Short, Minnesota Timberwolves (26-37) Squeak Out 103-102 Win
- Trail Blazers at Timberwolves, on April 3, 2017, the Timberwolves defeated the Trail Blazers 110-109 at the Target Center. Timberwolves halt Trail Blazers streak
- Wizards at Warriors On April 2, 2017, the Warriors beat the Wizards 139-115 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Stephen Curry Shows Off Full Repertoire, Warriors (63-14) Hold Off Washington Wizards (46-31), 139-115