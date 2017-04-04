Minnesota Timberwolves (31-45) at Golden State Warriors (63-14)

Tip-Off: Tuesday, April 04, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: NBC Sports BA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Ricky Rubio (10.3, 4.2, 8.5)

SG: Brandon Rush (6.8, 3.0, 1.0)

SF: Andrew Wiggins (20.2, 4.1, 2.1)

PF: Karl-Anthony Towns (21.5, 11.2, 2.3)

C: Gorgui Dieng (8.9, 7.2, 1.6)

Head Coach: Tom Thibodeau (career: 286-184, 0.609)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.7, 1.4, 1.1)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 203-38, 0.842)

Injury Report

Timberwolves: Nemanja Bjelica (foot) is out, Zach LaVine (knee) is out, Nikola Pekovic (achilles) is out.

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out, Kevon Looney (hip) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

The Golden State Warriors have targeted Saturday night’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans as the return date for Kevin Durant provided that the All-Star forward experiences no setbacks in the final stages of his recovery from a sprained left knee, league sources told ESPN. — Marc Stein, ESPN