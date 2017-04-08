New Orleans Pelicans (33-45) at Golden State Warriors (65-14)

Tip-Off: Saturday, April 08, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: NBC Sports BA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Jrue Holiday (14.3, 3.6, 6.2)

SG: E’Twaun Moore (6.6, 1.8, 1.7)

SF: Solomon Hill (6.3, 3.3, 1.6)

PF: Dante Cunningham (6.1, 3.8, 0.7)

C: Alexis Ajinca (5.2, 3.9, 0.5)

Head Coach: Alvin Gentry (career: 398-467, 0.460)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.4, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.1)

PF: Matt Barnes (8.2, 4.6, 1.8)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 205-38, 0.844)

Injury Report

Pelicans: Omer Asik (infection) is out, DeMarcus Cousins (achilles) is out, Anthony Davis (knee) is out, Quincy Pondexter (knee) is out.

Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) is out, Kevin Durant (knee) is probable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes