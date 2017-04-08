New Orleans Pelicans (33-45) at Golden State Warriors (65-14)
Tip-Off: Saturday, April 08, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: NBC Sports BA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
New Orleans Pelicans (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Jrue Holiday (14.3, 3.6, 6.2)
SG: E’Twaun Moore (6.6, 1.8, 1.7)
SF: Solomon Hill (6.3, 3.3, 1.6)
PF: Dante Cunningham (6.1, 3.8, 0.7)
C: Alexis Ajinca (5.2, 3.9, 0.5)
Head Coach: Alvin Gentry (career: 398-467, 0.460)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.4, 2.3)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.1)
PF: Matt Barnes (8.2, 4.6, 1.8)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 205-38, 0.844)
Injury Report
Pelicans: Omer Asik (infection) is out, DeMarcus Cousins (achilles) is out, Anthony Davis (knee) is out, Quincy Pondexter (knee) is out.
Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) is out, Kevin Durant (knee) is probable.
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Pelicans On December 13, 2016, the Warriors outlast the Pelicans for a 113-109 vicotry. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Draymond With Another DPOY Play To Help The Warriors (22-4) Pull Out A 113-109 Win Over The New Orleans Pelicans (8-18)
- Pelicans at Nuggets, on April 3, 2017, the Nuggets defeated the Pelicans 122-106 at the Pepsi Center. Rookie Jamal Murray sparks Nuggets to huge third quarter in rout of Pelicans