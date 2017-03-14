Philadelphia 76ers (24-42) at Golden State Warriors (52-14)

Tip-Off: Tuesday, March 14, 2017, – 5:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: T.J. McConnell (6.2, 3.1, 5.3)

SG: Gerald Henderson (11.3, 3.2, 1.9)

SF: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (4.5, 1.7, 0.8)

PF: Dario Saric (12.2, 6.3, 2.2)

C: Jahlil Okafor (14.9, 6.1, 1.2)

Head Coach: Brett Brown (career: 71-241, 0.228)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (18.9, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.0)

PF: Draymond Green (8.9, 6.7, 4.0)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 192-38, 0.835)

Injury Report

Sixers: Jerryd Bayless (wrist) is out, Robert Covington (knee) is questionable, Joel Embiid (knee) is out, Ben Simmons (foot) is out, Tiago Splitter (calf) is out.

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.

Previous Matchups

Warriors at Sizers , on February 27, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Sizers 123-113 at Wells Fargo Center. HALFTIME RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors Shoot Blanks From 3 But Lead Philadelphia 76ers, 59-56

Sixers at Lakers, on March 12, 2017, the Sixers defeated the Lakers 118-116 at Staples Center. INSTANT REPLAY: SIXERS 118, LAKERS 116

Game Notes

