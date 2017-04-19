Portland Trail Blazers (41-41) at Golden State Warriors (67-15)

Tip-Off: Wednesday, April 19, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: NBC Sports BA & TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Damian Lillard (22.4, 4.0, 6.2)

SG: C.J. McCollum (15.9, 2.6, 2.8)

SF: Maurice Harkless (7.4, 3.7, 0.9)

PF: Noah Vonleh (3.9, 4.4, 0.4)

C: Meyers Leonard (5.7, 3.9, 0.8)

Head Coach: Terry Stotts (career: 338-355, 0.488)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (4.0, 1.4, 1.1)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 207-39, 0.841)

Injury Report

Trail Blazers: Ed Davis (shoulder) is out, Tim Quarterman (concussion) is questionable, Festus Ezeli (knee) is out, Jusuf Nurkic (leg) is out.

Warriors: Kevon Looney (hip) is out, Shaun Livingstong (hand) is questionable, Matt Barnes (ankle) is questionable, Kevin Durant (calf) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Trailblazers at Warriors, on April 16, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Trailblazers 121-109 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: With Spark From JaVale, Draymond Denies Portland Trail Blazers, Warriors (1-0) Win, 121-109

Game Notes







If the Warriors win tonight versus Portland, then they would be above .500 all time in playoff competition. 7pm pregame — @warriorsvox –

Tim Roye

Follow @zoe_lu

Follow @brandonchan